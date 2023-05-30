Weather Forecast: Rain in Delhi-UP .. Mercury will cross 40 in Jharkhand, North India is again taking a turn

Weather Forecast: The weather pattern is changing once again in many states of North India. There is a possibility of rain with strong wind in many states. The India Meteorological Department has said that on Monday the weather conditions will remain harsh in many states of North India. Light to moderate rains may occur in parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana. Apart from this, the Meteorological Department has also expressed the possibility of hailstorm and dust storm. The Meteorological Department has said that there may be light rain in some parts of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Strong wind can blow with rain in Delhi as well.

Intermittent rain with partly cloudy sky in Delhi today

There is a possibility of partly cloudy sky and intermittent rain in the national capital Delhi on Monday. However, due to clouds and rain, people have got relief from the scorching heat. The Meteorological Department has said that there is no possibility of heat wave for the next five to six days. According to the IMD, due to the fresh Western Disturbance, there is a possibility of rain and hailstorm along with strong winds at some places on Monday and Tuesday. Let me tell you, on Sunday, there was heavy rain in Delhi as well, due to which the weather became pleasant.

Latest satellite imagery shows possibility of light to moderate spells of rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds activity over some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 3-4 hours. pic.twitter.com/HWK7ZKFnh2

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 29, 2023



strong wind with rain in rajasthan

Along with Delhi, change in weather is also being seen in Rajasthan. The India Meteorological Department has said that during the next 3 to 4 hours, there will be strong wind accompanied by lightning in some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Meteorological Department has said that light to moderate rain may also occur. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of light to moderate rain, thunderstorm, hailstorm with thunder in Rajasthan in the next one or two days. Due to the activation of a disturbance in Rajasthan, there has been a change in the weather activity.

Strong wind with rain in MP’s Ujjain

Many parts of Madhya Pradesh are also getting rains due to thunderstorms. For the last few days, Ujjain is witnessing harsh weather. Last day on Sunday, six idols of Shri Mahakal Lok Corridor in the famous Mahakaleshwar temple were damaged by falling due to strong storm. There was a lot of crowd inside the temple at that time, but it is a matter of relief that no one was hurt. On the other hand, the weather remained harsh in the area even on Monday. It may rain with strong wind in many areas.

Weather changed in UPThe weather patterns are changing in UP as well. The situation of thunderstorms and rains is still prevailing in the state. At present, the weather is clear in the surrounding areas including Lucknow on Monday. The Meteorological Department says that in the coming times, dusty storm with strong wind can blow in many parts of the state. The Meteorological Department has also issued an alert regarding storm and rain.

Vande bharat Express: Vande Bharat Express will run in Bihar from December, preparations are on to run on these routes

Heat will increase in JharkhandAfter the rains two days ago in Jharkhand, the heat has started increasing once again. The heat is increasing in many districts including the capital Ranchi. The Meteorological Department has said that the maximum temperature may increase by four to five degrees Celsius in the coming three to four days. The Meteorological Center has predicted that on May 31 or June 1, the maximum temperature of the capital could be around 40 degree Celsius.