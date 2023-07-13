Weather Forecast: Seven people were rescued from Yamuna bank in Delhi, flood like situation in many parts

Weather Forecast LIVE: Indian Army evacuates 72 villagers after floods in Alipurduar, West Bengal



The Indian Army evacuated 72 villagers after Mechpara village was flooded due to the overflowing Kaljani river.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Traffic diversion after waterlogging in Delhi



Heavy traffic jam was witnessed at ITO due to traffic diversion following waterlogging in various parts of Delhi.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Flood in many areas of Dibrugarh due to rise in water level of Brahmaputra river



Assam: Many areas of Dibrugarh were flooded due to rise in the water level of Brahmaputra river due to torrential rains and water reached people’s homes.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Flood like situation in many parts of Delhi

Due to incessant rains in the capital Delhi, flood situation has arisen in many places.

Weather Forecast LIVE: 12 NDRF teams deployed to deal with floods in Delhi

In view of the rising water level of Yamuna in Delhi, a dozen teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to deal with the flood situation. The officials informed about this today. An NDRF spokesperson said that three teams each have been deployed in Central, East and North East Delhi, while two teams have been deployed in South East Delhi and one in Shahdara area. Officials said that teams are helping the administration in evacuating people from flood-affected areas. All teams are equipped with boats, ropes and other rescue equipment.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Seven people were rescued

Seven people have been rescued from the banks of the Yamuna in Delhi and taken to safe places. Actually they do not want to leave their homes and they did not expect that the water level of Yamuna would increase so much.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Flood water entered the trauma center

MD Dr. Suresh Kumar told ANI that flood water has entered Sushrut Trauma Center located on Metcalf Road, Delhi. 40 patients admitted here are being shifted to LNJP Hospital, out of which three are on ventilator.

Weather Forecast LIVE: School closed in Delhi, work from home started

According to the DDMA, other than government offices providing essential services in Delhi, other offices, schools and colleges will remain closed till Sunday. Private offices have been advised to ask employees to work from home, commercial establishments around Kashmere Gate will remain closed till Sunday.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Sunny morning in most parts of Mumbai

It was sunny on Thursday morning in most parts of Mumbai. The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain in the next 24 hours. After heavy rains earlier this month, the intensity of rains in Mumbai has reduced since last weekend.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Entry of heavy goods vehicles restricted

Minister Kailash Gehlot said that in view of the rise in the water level of the Yamuna river, the entry of heavy goods vehicles, except those carrying essential goods, has been banned in Delhi.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Yamuna river water level rises, heavy traffic jam near Kashmere Gate

Heavy traffic jam was seen near Kashmere Gate in Delhi due to traffic diversion after the water level of Yamuna river increased. The outer ring road of Majnu ka Tila has been closed due to increase in the water level of Yamuna river.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Metro condition on four bridges of Yamuna

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that as a precautionary measure due to the rising water level, metro trains are crossing four bridges of the Yamuna with a speed limit of 30 km per hour.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Impact on Metro

DMRC tweeted that entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro station have been temporarily closed due to rising water level of Yamuna river. However, interchange facility is still available and services on Blue Line are running normally.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Flood-like situation in Delhi

Due to increase in the water level of Yamuna river in Delhi, a flood-like situation was created in the Yamuna Khadar area. Rescue operation is on. A policeman told that the situation here is very unusual. We are convincing people to get out here because the water level has come up a lot. So far about 500 people have been rescued.

Weather Forecast LIVE: 3 water treatment plants closed due to rising water level

Due to rising water level of Yamuna, 3 water treatment plants have been closed. This will cause problems in many areas of Delhi.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Special meeting of DDMA on flood situation in Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will hold a special meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday on the flood situation in the national capital. Officials told that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also attend the meeting. Kejriwal is also the Vice President of DDMA.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Heavy traffic jam in Delhi

Heavy traffic jam was witnessed in Sarai Kale Khan area due to traffic diversion after the water level of Yamuna river in Delhi increased. Let us tell you that in view of increasing water level of Yamuna in Delhi, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Do not use roads near Yamuna river: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked people not to use the roads around the river after the water level in Yamuna rose to 208.48 metres. Kejriwal tweeted that the water level of Yamuna is increasing continuously. Now the water has reached 208.46 meters. Due to rising water level, water has come on the roads around Yamuna. You are requested not to travel on these roads. People are being evacuated from the populated areas where there is water. The people living there are requested to cooperate with the administration. Saving lives of people is most important.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Kejriwal to visit Wazirabad water treatment plant today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Wazirabad water treatment plant today. The plant has been closed due to flood.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Area near Nigam Bodh Ghat flooded

The area near Nigam Bodh Ghat has been flooded due to the spate in Yamuna river in Delhi. Flood water has entered the surrounding low-lying areas.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Yamuna’s water level at record 208.48 meters at eight in the morning

The Central Water Commission (CWC) said that the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi reached a record 208.48 meters at eight in the morning. It is expected to reach 208.75 meters by 4 pm.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Water entered houses in Delhi

Due to release of water from Hathini Kund barrage in Delhi, the water level of Yamuna river has increased. Water entered houses in many areas of Delhi. The video has surfaced from the Civil Lines area.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Flood like situation in ITO

Due to increase in the water level of Yamuna river in Delhi, a flood-like situation has arisen in Ring Road ITO, due to which road traffic has been affected.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Rescue operation with the help of Army and BSF

In Ferozepur district of Punjab, the district administration is conducting rescue operations with the help of Army and BSF in more than 30 flood-affected villages. Its video has surfaced.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Seven schools will remain closed on July 13

Due to the flood-like situation in the national capital, 10 schools located in the low-lying areas of the Civil Lines area of ​​the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and seven in the Shahdara area will remain closed on Thursday. The municipal body has given the above information.

Weather Forecast LIVE: ‘Yellow Alert’ issued in Himachal Pradesh

The Meteorological Department has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for heavy rain, thundershowers and lightning on July 15 and 16 in Himachal Pradesh.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh

The Meteorological Department said that there may be heavy to very heavy rains in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh for the next two days and after that there will be a decrease in rains.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Yamuna’s water level broke the record of 1978

According to government agencies, the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi reached a level of 207.83 meters on Wednesday, breaking the 1978 record of 207.49 metres. In the last three days in Delhi, the water level of Yamuna is seen increasing very fast. The water level of Yamuna was 203.14 meters at 11 am on Sunday, which increased to 205.4 meters by 5 pm on Monday. Yamuna’s water level crossed the danger mark of 205.33 meters 18 hours earlier than expected.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Heavy rain expected here

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy falls over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Uttarakhand, Konkan and Goa and Coastal Karnataka are likely to happen. Light to moderate rains are possible over Northeast India, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat region, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh.

Weather Forecast LIVE: There is a possibility of light rain here

According to Skymet Weather, light rain is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Interior Karnataka, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.