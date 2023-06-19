Weather Forecast: The weather of Chhattisgarh will change, it will rain in these states, know the weather condition

Weather forecast: Many states of the country are troubled by the heat these days. The name of Chhattisgarh is also included in these states. However, there are signs of some relief in the weather forecast of the state. According to the Meteorological Department of the state, where there is a possibility of heat wave at one or two places in central Chhattisgarh. On the other hand, there are chances of thunder and lightning at one or two places in Chhattisgarh state. Here the wind can blow at a speed of 30-40 kmph. On June 20, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of thunder and lightning at one or two places in Chhattisgarh. On June 21 also, some places of the state are expected to witness thundershowers and thunderstorms with a speed of 30-40 kmph.

Now let’s look at the weather of other states of the country. According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain at isolated places over South, Central and East Rajasthan, parts of West Madhya Pradesh, Northeast India, Sikkim, parts of Kerala Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and South Karnataka There is a possibility of heavy rain. On the other hand, light to moderate rains are expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, South Chhattisgarh, parts of Odisha, East Bihar and West Bengal.

chhattisgarh rain

Thunderstorm and dust storm are possible

According to Skymet Weather, rain, thunderstorm and dust storm may occur in parts of Haryana Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh. Scattered rain and thundershowers may occur over western Himalayas and northern parts of Punjab. Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are possible over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. Heat wave conditions may prevail in Gangetic West Bengal.

Biparjoy Cyclone Live: Heavy rains will occur in Rajasthan due to Biparjoy, know how the weather will be

Chance of heavy to very heavy rain here

There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at some places in the districts of Ajmer and Udaipur divisions in the next 24 hours. In-charge of Jaipur Meteorological Center Radheshyam Sharma said that during the next 24 hours the department has issued red alert in Pali, Sirohi, Rajsamand and Udaipur. He said that heavy to very heavy rain would continue at isolated places in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Tonk, Bundi, Jaipur, Nagaur, and Jalore. He told that there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, Churu and Bikaner in the northwestern areas of the state.