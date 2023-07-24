Weather Forecast: There will be heavy rains in these states, know how the weather is going to be in your area

imd alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in 10 districts of Odisha with the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD wrote in a Twitter post that under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 24 hours. Yellow alert has been issued for Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Navrangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Bolangir in Odisha.

odisha weather alert

Apart from this, the IMD said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places in the districts of South Odisha and at many places in the rest of the districts of the state. A senior scientist of the Regional Meteorological Center said that the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains till July 28 due to the formation of a possible low pressure area in Odisha. He said that the rain will intensify from Tuesday.

karnataka weather

There is a danger of floods in Karnataka due to the southwest monsoon and many small rivers are in spate after heavy rains. The Meteorological Department has issued a ‘red alert’ for the three coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada. According to the department, ‘Orange Alert’ has been announced for Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Shimoga, while ‘Yellow Alert’ has been issued for Belagavi, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Hassan.

mumbai weather

The Mumbai Center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow alert’ and forecast moderate to heavy rains in Mumbai.

low pressure in bengal

According to Skymet Weather, the Monsoon Trough is now passing through Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Kota, Guna, Sagar, Jabalpur, Raipur, Puri and then east-south-eastwards across East Central Bay of Bengal. The cyclonic circulation over central Madhya Pradesh extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and tilts southwards with height. A cyclonic circulation is over South Odisha and adjoining areas.

mp and chhattisgarh weather

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is likely over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala. Light to moderate rains with one or two heavy spells are likely over South Gujarat, South and West Madhya Pradesh, South-East Rajasthan and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

rajasthan and gujarat weather

According to Skymet Weather, light to moderate rain is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, South Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and foothills of Bihar, North Punjab, parts of Haryana, Sikkim and Assam. Light rain is possible over Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Northeast India, West Bengal, North Odisha, Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

Jharkhand Mausam

Nagaratna (Director, Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad) said that the weather conditions at present indicate that there is an upper air cyclonic circulation over the west central Bay and its neighborhood and the operation of this upper air is likely to intensify towards the low pressure areas during the next 24 hours. Under its influence, light to moderate rain is likely at most places over Telangana during the next 4 to 5 days.