Weather Forecast: Traffic affected due to heavy rains in Mumbai, red alert in Uttarakhand

Weather Forecast LIVE: Flood in many areas of Siliguri

After incessant rains in West Bengal, many areas of Siliguri were flooded.

#WATCH , West Bengal | Several areas in Siliguri flooded following incessant rainfall here. pic.twitter.com/XX1JrVbi2k

— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023



Weather Forecast LIVE: Severe water logging on National Highway 37 in Jorabat



There has been severe waterlogging on National Highway 37 at Jorabat on the Assam-Meghalaya border following heavy rains in the region.

#WATCH , Severe waterlogging on National Highway 37 in Jorabat, along the Assam-Meghalaya border following heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/egzFZ6jgZK

— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023



Weather Forecast LIVE: Heavy flood at Green Beauty Farm, Sector 135, Noida



Uttar Pradesh: Heavy flooding was witnessed at Green Beauty Farm, Sector 135, Noida, as Yamuna river was in spate and surrounding areas were inundated.

#WATCH , Uttar Pradesh | Massive flooding seen in Green Beauty Farms, Sector 135 of Noida as River Yamuna overflows and floods nearby areas. pic.twitter.com/uvAlAb4uB1

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 14, 2023



Weather Forecast LIVE: Flood wreaks havoc in Kashmere Gate area



Flood continues to wreak havoc in Kashmiri Gate area of ​​Delhi. Drone footage shows the magnitude of the situation there.

#WATCH , Kashmere Gate area in Delhi continues to remain flooded. Drone visuals show extent of the situation there. pic.twitter.com/o90JVQFrVf

— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023



Weather Forecast LIVE: Yellow alert in many districts of Maharashtra



According to IMD, Yellow Alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh and other districts of Maharashtra for today.

Yellow alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh and other districts of Maharashtra for today: IMD pic.twitter.com/puTETwfNig

— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023



Weather Forecast LIVE: Heavy rain in Ranchi

It started raining heavily in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi from around 3.15 pm today. Due to the rain, people here got some relief from the heat.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Traffic affected due to heavy rains in Mumbai

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs since Friday morning, due to which traffic was affected due to water-logging at some places. Railway officials claimed that trains in the suburbs were running on schedule, while passengers complained of a delay of 15 minutes in the services. It is raining moderately to heavily in the metropolis since early morning. It was raining lightly here for the last one week. Officials said that the intensity of rain is more in the city as compared to the suburbs.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Yamuna river water enters ITO and Rajghat in Delhi

The water level in the Yamuna river has started receding, but due to damage to the regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department near Indraprastha, areas of ITO and Rajghat were inundated on Friday, making the situation worse. The flood water has also reached the Supreme Court located in the Tilak Marg area of ​​central Delhi. Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the government has directed the chief secretary to look into the issue of damage to the regulator on priority basis and solve the problem.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Flood-like situation created due to rising water level of Yamuna in Delhi

Due to the increase in the water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi, a water-logging situation has arisen on the ITO road. People are facing problems. Apart from this, due to the increase in the water level of Yamuna, flood-like situation persists in many areas of the national capital Delhi. Yamuna water has reached the roads at many places, due to which people have to face difficulties in movement. Waterlogging continues near Rajghat due to increase in the water level of Yamuna river. There is a flood-like situation in the area.

#WATCH Delhi: Due to increase in the water level of Yamuna river, water-logging situation has arisen on ITO road. People are facing problems. pic.twitter.com/V2wjsC4eWY

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 14, 2023



Weather Forecast LIVE: One girl died due to rain in Uttarakhand, two people missing

In Uttarakhand, a girl died and two others went missing in the incidents of landslides and bridge collapse due to rain. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the flood affected areas of Haridwar district. Due to landslides at many places in the state, traffic was blocked on many roads including national highways, which affected the Char Dham Yatra along with the life. An important bridge over the Malan river connecting Kotdwar to Bhabar in Pauri district broke down amid heavy rains. In view of the red alert for rain for the next two days, a holiday has been declared on July 14 and 15 in all the schools from class 1 to 12 in the state. In the last 24 hours, four persons were also injured in landslide incidents in the state.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Flood havoc continues in Punjab-Haryana

The floods of Punjab-Haryana continue to wreak havoc. Along with this, rapid relief work continued in the flood-affected areas of these two states, where the havoc of the rains has disrupted life. Due to improvement in the weather in the last three days, the officials of both the states have stepped up the relief work. 14 districts in Punjab and seven in Haryana have been affected. According to government data, the death toll has risen to 21 with six more deaths due to rain-related incidents in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, including 10 in Haryana. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also took stock of the situation in some of the affected areas. Amid allegations and counter-allegations over rising Yamuna level in Delhi due to release of water from Hathinikund barrage, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said that not releasing excess water from the barrage could cause more damage.

Weather Forecast LIVE: All 256 tourists stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Chandratal were safely evacuated

In Himachal Pradesh’s Chandratal, rescue personnel rescued all the 256 tourists stranded for the last five days. Officials claim that 60,000 tourists have been shifted to safer areas in the state in the last four days, but 10,000 tourists stranded at different places in Kasol, Kheerganga and surrounding areas are refusing to move to safer places as they are unable to reach their destination. Don’t want to leave the cars. Landslides and floods triggered by the recent heavy rains blocked roads and damaged properties in Himachal Pradesh.