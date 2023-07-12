Weather Forecast: Water level reaches dangerous level in Yamuna, 18 killed due to heavy rains in Punjab-Haryana

Death toll in Punjab, Haryana rises to 18

In Punjab, in the last three days, about 10,000 people have been evacuated from waterlogged areas to safer places. Officials said that people have been evacuated from Patiala, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Mohali, SBS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts. He says that at the moment his attention is focused on the rescue work. According to government figures, the death toll in rain-related incidents in Punjab and Haryana has risen to 18, of which seven deaths occurred in Haryana.

News of flood in Delhi will not send good message to the world: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged the Center to intervene to ensure that the Yamuna’s level does not rise further. Kejriwal said that the news of floods in Delhi before the G-20 summit will not send a good message to the world. Kejriwal said that the water level of Yamuna has risen to the highest ever level of 207.55 metres.

CM Kejriwal called a meeting

In view of the fast rising water level of Yamuna river, Delhi CM Kejriwal has called a meeting at 4 pm. Earlier, the CM has also written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah informing him about the whole situation. He has written in his letter that the G20 summit is to be held in Delhi. In view of this, a limited amount of water should be released from Hathinikund, so that the water level of Yamuna does not increase further.

My letter to Union Home Minister on Yamuna flood levels…

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 12, 2023



Yamuna water entered many areas of Noida after Delhi

The water level of Yamuna river is increasing day by day. Due to increase in water in Yamuna, after Delhi, now flood-like situation has happened in many areas of Noida. Water has started accumulating in the areas of Noida which are close to the Yamuna river.

Section 144 imposed in flood-affected areas of Delhi

Police has imposed Section 144 in the flood-affected areas of Delhi as a precautionary measure. Flood situation has arisen in many places of the national capital Delhi.

Himachal Pradesh Weather

Surendra Paul (IMD Director, Himachal Pradesh) said that Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla and Kinnaur districts have received rains in the last 24 hours. There has been light rain in Mandi, Kangra, Kullu. There will be a decrease in rain today and tomorrow. Monsoon will be active again around 14th July. There are possibilities of landslides in the next 48 hours.

It rained in Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla and Kinnaur districts in the last 24 hours. Light rain has occurred in Mandi, Kangra, Kullu. There will be reduction in rain today and tomorrow. Monsoon will be active again around July 14. Landslides are likely in the next 48 hours: Surendra Paul, IMD director, Himachal Pradesh

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 12, 2023



Light to moderate rain likely in parts of Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain in some parts of Delhi on Wednesday and intermittent rain for the next four to five days.

Car falls into river in Uttarakhand, three people drown

In Kotdwar of Pauri district of Uttarakhand, three of the five persons aboard drowned when a car went out of control and fell into the Khoh river which was swollen by rain. Police said that two other persons came out safely in the accident which happened late on Tuesday night.

Delhi’s Pragati Maidan tunnel to remain closed for maintenance work

The Pragati Maidan tunnel located in the national capital Delhi will remain closed for traffic on Wednesday due to cleaning and maintenance work. The tunnel has been closed for traffic since Sunday due to waterlogging after heavy rains in the city, officials said.

Water in dams and reservoirs in Uttarakhand close to danger mark

According to the information received from the Central Flood Control Room, Dehradun, due to continuous heavy rains in Uttarakhand, the water level of most of the rivers of Haridwar and Garhwal and Kumaon divisions has touched the danger mark. Water in dams and reservoirs is close to the danger mark.

According to the information received from the Central Flood Control Room, Dehradun, due to continuous heavy rains in Uttarakhand, the water level of most of the rivers of Garhwal and Kumaon divisions including Haridwar has touched the danger mark. The water in dams and reservoirs is close to the danger mark.

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 12, 2023



UP weather

According to the Regional Meteorological Center, Lucknow, due to heavy rains in many places in the state in the next 24 hours, normal life may be affected. A red alert has been issued for heavy rains in Bijnor and Moradabad. Apart from this, the condition of rain remains in the entire state. Due to favorable monsoon conditions in the state till July 17, the process of raining clouds will continue.

Flood like situation after heavy rains in Meerut city

After heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut city, flood-like conditions are visible. Due to rain, the water level of river Ganga has increased and water has entered the low-lying areas.

The road was washed away due to the surge of Kheer Ganga

On the national highway towards Gangotri in Uttarkashi, the road was washed away due to the spate of Kheer Ganga at Dharali. Uttarkashi district administration said that efforts are on to open the road closed for the last 12 hours amid heavy rains.

Uttarkashi: On the national highway towards Gangotri, the road was washed away due to the spate of Kheer Ganga at Dharali. Uttarkashi district administration said that efforts are on to open the road which was closed for the last 12 hours amid heavy rains.

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 12, 2023



Yamuna river water level above danger mark in Delhi

The water level of Yamuna river is flowing above the danger mark in Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge area. At 8 am, the water level of the Yamuna was recorded at 207.25 meters on the old railway bridge.

Water level of river Yamuna continues to rise in Delhi. Visuals from Old Railway Bridge. Today at 8 am, the water level of the river was recorded at 207.25 meters at the Bridge, inching closer to the highest flood level – 207.49 metres. The river is flowing above the…

— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023



Kedarnath yatra suspended

Kedarnath Yatra has been stopped due to continuous heavy rains in Uttarakhand. Keeping in view the safety of the passengers, the district administration has stopped the passengers at Sonprayag and Gaurikund.

Heavy rains in many areas of Rajasthan

Heavy to very heavy rains occurred in many areas of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains are expected in Baran, Bharatpur, Bundi, Dhaulpur, Jhalawar, Karauli, Kota, Sawai Madhopur districts on Wednesday.

Rain alert for next five days in UP

Monsoon rains are continuing in most parts of Uttar Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain in many parts of the state for the next five days. During the last 24 hours in the state, three people have died in rain-related incidents. According to the report of the Meteorological Center, Lucknow, it is expected to rain at almost all places in Uttar Pradesh till the next 15th July. During this, heavy to very heavy rain may occur at many places in the western parts of the state.

Normal life affected in these states due to heavy rains

Heavy to very heavy rains have occurred in many areas of Jammu-Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in the last three days. As a result of heavy rains, rivers, small streams and drains have come in spate in these areas. In Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, infrastructure has been extensively damaged and essential services have been disrupted. The water level of the Yamuna river crossed the 206 meter mark in Delhi on Tuesday.

Weather of Punjab and Haryana

After wreaking havoc in Punjab and Haryana for three days, the rains may have stopped on Tuesday but many areas are still under water and the death toll in rain-related incidents has risen to 15. At the same time, rains continued at various places in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, while nine people were killed and 13 others injured due to landslides and boulders falling from the mountains in the last 24 hours.

Drizzle expected in Delhi

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which is three notches below normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cloudy sky and light rain on Wednesday, while the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh

After heavy rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, the officials have started taking stock of the devastation in the state on Tuesday. The death toll in rain-related accidents in the state has risen to 31. About 1,300 roads were blocked due to landslides and floods while 40 major bridges were damaged.