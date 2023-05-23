Weather Forecast: Weather will change in Jharkhand as well, know the condition of other states including UP-Bihar

Temperature crosses 46 in Delhi’s Najafgarh

Najafgarh in Delhi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.3 degree Celsius today, while Narela and Pitampura recorded 45 degree Celsius, IMD said. Ayanagar recorded 44 degree Celsius and Palam recorded 43.8 degree Celsius.

Trees fell at many places due to strong wind and rain in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, due to strong storm and rain, there has been damage due to falling of trees in many places. The pictures are from different areas of Bangalore. After heavy rains, severe water-logging has occurred in many parts of Bengaluru.

heavy rain in bengaluru

The effect of change in weather is clearly visible in Bengaluru, Karnataka. It has rained heavily.

It will rain in Sahibganj

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in some parts of Sahibganj and Pakur districts of Jharkhand within the next one to three hours. Along with this, strong wind (wind speed up to 30-40 kmph) can also be seen at some places. This information has been given by the Meteorological Department.

jharkhand rain

Maximum temperature in Delhi is 42 degree Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of the maximum temperature in Delhi being around 42 degree Celsius. According to the IMD, the relative humidity in the city was recorded at 50 per cent at 8.30 am.

jharkhand rain

UP weather

The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of heavy thunderstorms and rain with thunder and lightning in various areas of Uttar Pradesh from Monday to Friday.

Chance of light rain with thunder

If IMD is to be believed, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to knock over the Western Himalayas from May 23. Due to this, there is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms in Delhi as well as in West UP, Punjab, Haryana, North-West Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh in the next few days.

Chances of rain in UP

According to IMD, there is a possibility of rain at different places in different districts of Uttar Pradesh till May 26. At the same time, in the country’s capital Delhi too, there are chances of getting relief from the scorching heat after 2-3 days.

it will rain here

Due to the cyclonic pressure centered over Bihar, Telangana along with Eastern Uttar Pradesh, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain in many states of the country.

Where has the monsoon reached now

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has given news regarding the monsoon. It has been told that the southwest monsoon has reached the southeast part of the Bay of Bengal, the Nicobar Islands and the south Andaman Sea. The weather office had said earlier this week that the onset of monsoon over Kerala would take a little longer than the normal date of June 1. IMD said that the southwest monsoon has reached the southeast part of Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and parts of south Andaman Sea on Friday.

Bihar weather

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain dry in Bihar till May 22. On May 23, a big change will be seen in the weather. There is a possibility of rain with strong wind in 19 districts. Whereas, on May 24-25, the possibility of rain with strong wind has been issued in the entire state.

Alert regarding heat wave in these districts of Jharkhand

The Meteorological Center Ranchi has issued a heat wave alert in many districts of the state. The Meteorological Department has said that there will be an outbreak of heat wave in Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Hazaribagh, Koderma, Giridih, Dhanbad, East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan till May 22.

Delhi will get relief from the heat

The people of Delhi are expected to get relief from the heat. According to the Meteorological Department, a change in the weather can be seen again from May 22. Due to the new Western Disturbance, there is a possibility of light rain on 23-24 and 25 May. Due to this rain, the temperature will remain between 38 and 39 degrees, while the minimum temperature will also remain between 22-23 degrees.

How will the weather be in the next 24 hours

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, we do not expect any significant activity over Western Himalayas, Northwest and Central India. After two days, dust storm can be seen in the plains of North India. There is a possibility of rain and thundershowers in the South Peninsula around May 23.