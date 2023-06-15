Weather: Heat is sweating in Bihar, for the first time red alert of severe heat, know what is the condition of monsoon

Bihar Weather Forecast: The Meteorological Department has released the forecast of the hottest summer of this season in Bihar on Friday. The department has issued Red, Orange and Yellow alerts simultaneously for this. For the first time this year a red alert has been issued regarding heat wave. The department has issued red alert for 5 districts of the state, orange alert for 6 districts and yellow alert for three districts. Along with this, the Meteorological Department has appealed to the people to be cautious.

Hot wind will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 km

According to the official forecast of IMD, on Friday, hot wind will blow in Bihar at a speed of 30 to 40 km. On the other hand, Monsoon in Bihar is still stuck in Purnia. The conditions for his progress are not yet favorable. For three to four days, the west will continue like this. In such a situation, the monsoon will stay in one or two districts of East Bihar. According to IMD, there is a possibility of thunder and lightning in the north-east and south-east areas.

go to 17 places

Here, on Thursday, heat wave or heatwave occurred at 17 places in Bihar. In this, there was severe heat wave in seven places Patna, Motihari, Sheikhpura, Jamui, Khagaria, Banka and Nawada. Sheikhpura recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees in Bihar. Banka recorded 44, Patna 43.8, Jamui 43.6, Valmiki Nagar 43.4, Bhojpur 43.5, Aurangabad 43.2, Jiradei 43.4, Nalanda 43.3, Nawada 43.9 and Gaya 43.1 degrees Celsius. In this way, the maximum temperature in Bihar has been above normal by three degrees to eight degrees.

Alert for these districts

Red alert has been issued for Banka, Aurangabad, Nawada, Bhabua and Rohtas.

Orange alert has been issued for Jehanabad, Arwal, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Buxar and Patna.

Yellow alert has been issued for East Champaran, Gopalganj and Siwan.

