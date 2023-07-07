Weather News: Flood-like situation due to heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada, know the weather condition of other states

Weather News LIVE: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in Dakshina Kannada

Karnataka: Heavy rains caused flood-like situation in Dakshina Kannada of Mangaluru, with flood water entering houses and agriculture fields at many places.

Weather News LIVE: Heavy rain in coastal areas of Karnataka, one woman died

Heavy rains continued in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada coastal district today, affecting normal life in different parts of the state and disrupting vehicular movement, while a woman was killed in a landslide. A woman was killed when a portion of a hill collapsed on her house due to heavy rains at Nandwara in Sajipamunnur village, Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district this morning, police said.

Weather News LIVE: 1 killed in roof collapse due to rain in Himachal Pradesh

One person was killed and two others were injured when the roof of a gurdwara collapsed due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district. 130 people were rescued from a village in Una district. Officials said that till last evening around 59 roads were closed in the state and since June 24, the state has suffered a loss of around Rs 320 crore during this monsoon season.

Weather News LIVE: Amarnath Yatra suspended in Jammu and Kashmir due to bad weather

Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended due to bad weather in Jammu and Kashmir.

Weather News LIVE: Rain intensity reduced in Kerala

Normal life remained disrupted in many parts of Kerala even as the intensity of rains caused by the southwest monsoon eased today. Thousands of people have been displaced in the state due to the rains. Educational institutions, including professional colleges, remained closed today in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) informed that more relief camps have been opened in the state.

Weather News LIVE: Alert for rain in most parts of Rajasthan in coming days

Due to the activeness of monsoon in Rajasthan, there is a possibility of light to moderate rains in most parts of eastern parts and most parts of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions of western parts in the coming days. The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rains in most parts of the eastern part of the state and Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions of the western part, while there is a strong possibility of heavy rains at some places and very heavy rains at one or two places in the next four to five days.

Weather News LIVE: Good rains in Punjab and Haryana

During the last 24 hours, good rains were seen in some parts of Punjab and Haryana. According to the department, 17 mm of rain was recorded in Mahendragarh, 4.2 mm in Hisar, 2 mm in Panchkula, 1.2 mm in Rohtak and 1 mm in Fatehabad in Haryana during the same period.

Weather News LIVE: Light rain expected in Delhi

There is a possibility of cloudy sky and light rain and drizzle in the national capital Delhi on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the minimum temperature in Delhi was one degree Celsius below normal, recorded at 26.7 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to be around 33 degree Celsius.

Weather News LIVE: Cloud burst in Darma Valley of Dharchula Tehsil

A cloud has burst in the Darma valley of Dharchula tehsil of Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. SDM told that there is no news of any loss of life so far. The administration is monitoring the situation and the revenue team has been sent to the spot.

Weather News LIVE: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand

The news of cloudburst is coming in Dharchula of Uttarakhand. Because of this, hundreds of people are trapped in the village. Here, due to bad weather, Amarnath Yatra has been stopped on two routes of Baltal and Pahalgam.

Weather News LIVE: Weather of Odisha

IMD Director H.R. Biswas (Bhubaneswar, Odisha) said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rains in the state in the next 24 hours. There may also be heavy rains in some districts. The rain will help the farmers in arable land.

Weather News LIVE: Intermittent rain likely in Jharkhand

According to meteorologist Abhishek Anand, the monsoon is currently weak in Jharkhand, but due to the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and the formation of cyclonic circulation between West Bengal and Odisha, the sky will remain cloudy in Jharkhand till July 12 with intermittent rains. There is a possibility of rain.

Weather News LIVE: Water level increased in Kosi river

Due to intermittent rains in the hilly areas of Nepal, the water level of Kosi continues to rise and fall. After the water rises, people start getting afraid of flood. At the same time, there is a fear of erosion after the water recedes. Experts say that Kosi does not cause as much devastation as floods, it hurts people more due to erosion. Due to decrease and increase in water in Kosi river, there is pressure at four places.

Weather News LIVE: Rain expected in Bihar, Jharkhand today

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, heavy rains may occur over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa and Gujarat. Light to moderate rain with isolated heavy falls very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra.

Weather News LIVE: Light to moderate rain expected in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand

According to Skymet Weather, light to moderate rain over Northeast India, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir There are chances of moderate rain. Light rain is possible in Ladakh and Tamil Nadu.

Weather News LIVE: Heavy rains in Goa and Kerala

The Meteorological Department has issued a ‘red alert’ for the coastal state, forecasting heavy rains in parts of the state’s North Goa and South Goa districts. Due to heavy rains, many places including Kharebandh near Margao city in South Goa were submerged. After a brief halt in rains in Kerala, rains intensified in the state, prompting a ‘red’ alert to be issued in two of its districts, where normal life has been thrown out of gear due to heavy rains over the past few days. The IMD issued a ‘red’ alert in Kannur and Kasargod districts, while an ‘orange’ alert in seven other districts of the state.

Weather News LIVE: Weather of UP

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding rain in the capital Lucknow. Although today (July 7, 2023) the sun has come out in the morning. But if IMD is to be believed, there is every possibility of heavy rains in Lucknow on Friday. However, it has been raining here since the month of June. Due to the rain, people have got a lot of relief from the heat.