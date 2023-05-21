Weather News: Heavy devastation due to rain in Bengaluru, one died due to drowning in underpass, building collapsed

weather in bangalore: The rains caused massive destruction in Bengaluru. Due to strong wind and rain, trees were uprooted in many areas and an old building collapsed. Due to the rains, water-logging situation has arisen at many places. 6 people of the same family were trapped in the deep water in the underpass. In which a girl died by drowning. While five people were saved.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced compensation

On getting information about the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reached the hospital and took stock of the situation. He announced compensation of five lakh rupees to the kin of the deceased and free treatment to those admitted in the hospital. Siddaramaiah said, the family had hired a car from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and came to visit Bengaluru. Bhanurekha used to work in Infosys. Due to rain, the barricade of the underpass collapsed and the driver took the risk of crossing the underpass, which he should not have done.

People of the same family trapped in the underpass, the girl died

Five other family members and the driver of a submerged car were rescued by fire brigade and emergency service personnel with the help of people who reached there to help. All the people in the car were taken to St. Martha’s Hospital where doctors declared the girl named Bhanurekha brought dead. Without realizing the water level in the underpass, the car driver tried to move forward but midway the car was almost submerged. In a hurry, the people sitting in the car came out to save themselves.

Karnataka | An old building collapsed in Vidyaranyapura in Bengaluru after heavy rains lashed the city. No casualties were reported. (Photo: Civil defense dept) pic.twitter.com/0DbbIdxq5m

— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023



The family members shouted for help, this is how the rescue was done

Due to the rain, the water level started rising. As soon as the family members raised an alarm for help, people from nearby came forward to save them. People tried to get them out of there with the help of sarees and ropes. Sources said the trapped people tried to escape but were unsuccessful. Two of them were pulled out by emergency service personnel, while the others were brought out using a ladder.

Hail accompanied by heavy rain in Bengaluru

There was heavy rain and hailstorm in Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon. Due to strong wind and rain, trees in many areas were uprooted and fell on the road. Due to which the traffic was disrupted for some time. However, the administration immediately removed the tree from the road.