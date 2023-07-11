Weather News: Outcry due to heavy rains, 80 people died in Himachal, nine in Uttarakhand

Rain continues to wreak havoc in North India. Himachal Pradesh Due to the torrential rains, 31 people have died so far. While since the onset of monsoon on June 24, 80 people have died in Himachal so far. 10 people have gone missing. Here in Uttarakhand too, the rain has killed 9 people.

Over 1300 roads blocked, 40 major bridges damaged due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh

Around 1,300 roads have been blocked while 40 major bridges have been damaged due to landslides and floods in Himachal Pradesh. According to Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, about 40 shops and 30 houses were washed away in Sainj area of ​​Kullu alone. Sukhu today conducted an aerial survey of Kasol, Manikaran, Kheer Ganga and Pulga areas. 250 tourists are stranded in Chandratal of Lahaul and Spiti district, 300 in Sissu and 300 in some parts of Mandi district.

Schools closed till July 15 in view of heavy rains

Himachal Pradesh The Education Department has issued an order saying that all government schools will remain closed till July 15. State Public Service Commission has now announced to conduct Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services Competitive (Preliminary) Examination on 20th August in view of bad weather.

Due to heavy rains in North India, the condition of Delhi is in trouble

Himachal Pradesh has lost Rs 1050 crore so far

According to the State Emergency Response Centre, Himachal has suffered a loss of Rs 1,050 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 24.

Rain continues in Uttarakhand, nine killed

Rain continued at various places in Uttarakhand on Tuesday even as nine persons were killed and 13 others injured in landslides and boulders falling from mountains in the last 24 hours. Normal life as well as the Char Dham Yatra are being affected due to the closure of several routes, including national highways, due to frequent landslides, while the Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain on Wednesday and asked to take adequate precautions.