Weather News: There will be heavy rain in Gujarat, know the weather condition of other states including UP-Bihar

Weather Forecast LIVE: Waterlogging in many areas due to heavy rains in Delhi

Due to heavy rains in the capital Delhi this morning, there was waterlogging in many parts and traffic was disrupted. The officials informed about this. According to officials, the control room of the Public Works Department (PWD) received several complaints about water-logging in various parts of the national capital due to heavy rains.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Heavy rain in Ranchi

It started raining heavily in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi from 4 pm. Due to the rain, the weather has become very pleasant here.

Weather Forecast LIVE: How will the weather be during the next 24 hours

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, heavy rains are possible over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa and Gujarat. On the other hand, light to moderate rains with light to moderate rains are possible at some places over Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra.

Weather Forecast LIVE: It will rain heavily in Gujarat

Meteorological Department Director Manorama Mohanty (Ahmedabad) said that there is a possibility of rain at most places in Gujarat for the next five days. It will rain in the entire state, but in some places there may be heavy to very heavy rains. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat region and Saurashtra Kutch region. There is a possibility of heavy rains in Ahmedabad in the next 5 days.

#WATCH , Gujarat: "For the next five days in the entire Gujarat, there are chances of rainfall in most places. The entire state will receive rainfall, but there can be heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places. For the next five days, there are chances of heavy to very heavy… pic.twitter.com/SLr86hjSW4

— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023



Weather Forecast LIVE: Rain continues to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala

Normal life was affected as heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala on Thursday and a holiday was declared for schools in several districts. Many houses were damaged due to uprooting of trees due to rains or were washed away in floods caused by rising water level in the river, forcing the homeless people to take shelter in relief camps.

Weather Forecast LIVE: ‘Red Alert’ issued with forecast of heavy rain in Goa

Forecasting heavy rains in parts of two districts of Goa on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ for the coastal state. The Meteorological Department has forecast inundation of houses located in low-lying areas, falling of vulnerable trees and structures, localized and short-term disruption of essential services and reduced visibility during intense rains.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Rain in NCR adjacent to Delhi

Clouds are visible in the sky in Delhi-NCR this morning itself. Heavy rains have affected life in many areas of Delhi including East Delhi. It rained in NCR areas adjacent to Delhi and people got relief from the heat.

#WATCH Heavy traffic jam was witnessed in the national capital Delhi due to rain. The video is from ITO. pic.twitter.com/K6SOAbSsv8

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 6, 2023



Weather Forecast LIVE: Light to moderate rain in all districts of Odisha

IMD Director H.R. Biswas (Bhubaneswar, Odisha) said that there is a possibility of more rains in the next 2 days. Light to moderate rain is likely in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada districts in the next 24 hours. There may be heavy rains in some areas of the coastal region. Light to moderate rain will occur in all the districts of Odisha.

There is a possibility of more rain in the next 2 days. Light to moderate rain is likely over Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada districts in the next 24 hours. Heavy rain may occur in some areas of the coastal region. Light to moderate rain will occur in all districts of Odisha: IMD Director H.R. trust,… pic.twitter.com/qvXIn6FMkV

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 5, 2023



Weather Forecast LIVE: Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR

It is raining heavily in the country’s capital Delhi since morning. In Delhi-NCR too, life has been affected due to rain. The IMD said Delhi is likely to witness cloudy and rain for the next six to seven days while the maximum temperature is expected to be between 32 degree Celsius and 35 degree Celsius.

Weather Forecast LIVE: South Peninsular India records June as hottest month since 1901

The month of June in southern peninsular India was the hottest this time since 1901 and the average maximum temperature in the region was recorded at 34.05 degree Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the region recorded the third highest average minimum temperature of 26.04 degrees Celsius in June since 1901. The average temperature recorded this month was 30.5 degree Celsius, which is the highest since 1901.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Water entered houses due to heavy rains

The rains are continuing in many districts of Gujarat. Due to heavy rains in Aravalli district, water has entered the houses. Waterlogging was seen in many parts after heavy rains in Aravalli.

#WATCH , Four people were rescued by Nadiad Fire Brigade officials after their car got stuck in water due to waterlogging in an underpass in Gujarat’s Nadiad. pic.twitter.com/mMkBhRSmTv

— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023



Weather Forecast LIVE: Rain in Delhi

Light to moderate rain is lashing some parts of Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain in the next few days.

#WATCH , Delhi wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city; visuals from K Kamraj Marg pic.twitter.com/UnAESRZAOX

— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023



Weather Forecast LIVE: Light to moderate rain expected in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with very heavy falls at one or two places very likely over Coastal Karnataka and Konkan and Goa. Light to moderate rain with heavy at a few places very likely over Kerala, Madhya Maharashtra, parts of Telangana, Vidarbha, Interior Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Light to moderate rain may occur in Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand

According to Skymet Weather, Northeast India, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, East Light to moderate rain may occur over Rajasthan and Gujarat region. Light rain is likely over Ladakh, western parts of Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Sudden flood in Himachal’s Una, 10 houses damaged

In Una district of Himachal Pradesh, 10 houses of a village in Haroli area were damaged due to flash floods. Light to moderate rain is continuing in many parts of the state. The local meteorological department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in the plains, lower and mid-hill areas till July 9 and forecast rain till July 11 in the state. Is.

Weather Forecast LIVE: 15 people died due to lightning in 8 districts of Bihar

In the last 24 hours, 15 people have died due to lightning in eight districts of Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the incident. Officials said that five people died in Rohtas, two each in Katihar, Gaya and Jehanabad and one each in Khagaria, Kaimur, Buxar and Bhagalpur.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Torrential rain continues in Kerala

Due to the heavy rains in Kerala, the roads have been flooded, due to which public life has come to a standstill. In addition, water levels in rivers and dams have risen, houses have been damaged due to uprooting of trees and many people have been displaced in coastal areas. According to the latest forecast of IMD, the intensity of rain is expected to reduce in the next few days. Despite this, the IMD issued an ‘Orange Alert’ in six districts of the state for Thursday.