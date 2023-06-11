Weather: Patna is heating up like a furnace, even at 9 o’clock in the night the mercury crossed 41 degrees

Patna city is burning like a furnace of fire till late night. This heat did not stop even after the sun set. Hot wind gusts are being felt in the city from 12 to 1 am. In urban areas, concrete attics, their air conditioners, tar roads and cementation are the biggest reasons for this.

Temperature 41.4 degrees till 9 pm

In fact, the heat hitting the surface of the earth is not released at a natural rate and returns to the atmosphere after a long delay. This is the reason why heat remains present in the city for a long time. For example, after recording the highest day temperature of 42.9 in Patna, the temperature remains at 41.4 degrees till 9 pm. In this way the temperature decreased by only one and a half degrees. This temperature also remained above normal.

black roads absorb more heat

Overall, the heat or heat trapped by the blackened roads and dense clusters of buildings is not able to come out. Meteorologist Ashish Kumar told that black tarred roads absorb more heat. This heat is not released naturally in the environment in the form of heat. In this way the city of Patna ‘Land of Nature’ changed. Most of the land in the city is fully paved. There is no vacant land anywhere. Due to this, heat or heat remains for a long time. According to experts, the absence of greenery and water-puddles necessary to balance the temperature is further increasing this crisis.

Highest heat in Patna City area

Different temperatures are recorded in three areas of Patna city. Of these, the highest mercury is recorded in Patna City, because there is little greenery in this area. On June 10, East Patna (Patna City) recorded the highest temperature of 44.4 degrees. The night temperature here was 30 degrees. In contrast, the highest temperature in West Patna was 43.9 and the minimum temperature was 29.7 degrees. In comparison, the temperature of the capital Patna region remains slightly less than this. For example, the highest temperature was 43.1 and the minimum temperature was 28.6 degrees in the same period.

