Weather: Rain breaks 100-year record in Rajasthan, relief will not be available till June 5-6

Rajasthan received a record 62.4 mm of rainfall in May, which is the highest rainfall in the last 100 years for this month in the desert state. weather department Gave this information. The department says that the state receives an average of 13.6 mm of rain in May, but this time, due to several western disturbances and other reasons, it rained from drizzle to heavy rains. According to him, a total of 62.4 mm of rain has been recorded in this month, which has been the highest in the last 100 years in May.

In 1917, the maximum rainfall was 71.9 mm in the month of May.

According to the Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall so far in May was 71.9 mm in 1917. According to this, the rainfall in the state during May has been 458 percent of its long period average (LPA) based on the data of 1971-2020, which is much higher than normal. According to statistics, the rainfall in May has been recorded 358 percent more than the average. Rainfall during May is 428 per cent of its LPA in East Rajasthan and 481 per cent of its LPA in West Rajasthan.

Heavy rains in western Rajasthan during last 24 hours

According to the department, during the last 24 hours, heavy rains were recorded at many places in western Rajasthan. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder, lightning, strong gusty winds were recorded at some places in East Rajasthan. According to the department, during this period six centimeters of rain was recorded in Sangriya of Hanumangarh, four centimeters in Karanpur of Ganganagar, Ramgarh Shekhawati of Sikar, four centimeters each in Fatehpur, four centimeters in Udaipurwati of Jhunjhunu and three centimeters to one centimeter in many other places. done. The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded below normal at most places in the state.

Chance of heavy rain on June 2

Radheshyam Sharma, in-charge of Jaipur Meteorological Centre, told that on June 2, there is a possibility of rain at isolated places. He told that once again on June 3-4, the activities of thunderstorms will increase and there is a strong possibility of heavy thunderstorms, strong thunderstorms and heavy rains in the districts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions. He told that the activities of thunderstorm and rain are likely to continue in the western, northern and eastern parts of the state till June 5-6. Sharma told that from June 7-8, there is a possibility of reduction in the activities of thunderstorms and increase in temperature by two to four degrees Celsius.