Weather Report: Heatwave and hot winds continue to wreak havoc in Delhi, water pot campaign for animals and birds started

New Delhi : Heat wave and hot winds continue to wreak havoc in the capital of India, Delhi, due to which the whole life is disturbed and disturbed. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), as the day broke on Monday morning, the sun was bright with warm winds and the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal. IMD officials say that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail on Monday and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 43 degree Celsius. On the other hand, in view of the havoc of rising heat in Delhi, a water pot campaign will also be launched to quench the thirst of animals and birds.

Maximum temperature recorded 45 degrees on Sunday

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in some parts of the city touched 45 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while Najafgarh recorded a maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was recorded at 45°C at Narela and Pitampura observatories, 44°C at Ayanagar and Ridge observatories and 43.8°C at Palam. At the same time, the maximum temperature at the observatory in Safdarjung was recorded at 42.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Troubled by the scorching heat and scorching sun

Meanwhile, life is thrown out of gear on Monday due to increase in the temperature of Delhi and heatwave accompanied by heat waves. According to a tweet by news agency ANI, apart from the residents of Delhi, people coming from nearby areas are also very upset due to the scorching heat and scorching sun. A person coming to Delhi told that hot winds and heat wave are going on in the capital Delhi. One person told that we have come here for a walk, but today it is hotter than before. This is causing us a lot of trouble.

Jalpatra Abhiyan started in Delhi

On the other hand, philanthropist and educationist Dr. VP Singh has announced to run bird water pot campaign in NCR amid scorching heat in Delhi. This campaign has been started in Delhi NCR in collaboration with the International Human Rights and Crime Control Council. During a press conference, he said that due to the scorching heat prevailing in Delhi and NCR today, animals and birds and animals are suffering the most. He said that human religion has always had a benevolent feeling towards animals and birds. Keeping this in mind, we are keeping earthen and stone utensils of water for these animals, birds and animals at more than 500 places in Delhi NCR, so that the thirst of animals, birds and animals here can be quenched. .

Water vessels kept at 500 places including ridge area

He said that earthen water vessels have been kept at about 500 places including the ridge area of ​​Delhi. Birds and animals live in these places. He said that the work of filling water in these water vessels every morning and evening is also being done by the organization. A special volunteer team is working for this work, which is filling water and grains in the water vessels in the morning and evening.