Weather Report: Monsoon knocks together in Delhi-Mumbai after 62 years, people get relief from the scorching heat

New Delhi/Mumbai : Monsoon has knocked in Delhi and Mumbai on Sunday. With the arrival of monsoon in both these cities of India, the people who are suffering from scorching heat have got a lot of relief due to the first rain of this year. According to the information given by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is a rare coincidence that after 62 years, monsoon has knocked in Delhi-Mumbai together. Earlier, this rare coincidence was seen in Delhi-Mumbai on June 21, 1961, when monsoon entered both the metros simultaneously. The Meteorological Department said that the monsoon arrived in Delhi two days before its scheduled time, while in Mumbai it reached two weeks late.

DS Pai, a senior meteorologist with the Indian Meteorological Department, said that this is the first time since June 21, 1961, that the monsoon has reached both Delhi and Mumbai simultaneously. According to Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory, 48.3 millimeters (mm) of rain fell in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday. According to IMD, Jafarpur Kalan and Lodhi Road recorded about 60 mm of rain each, Ayanagar and Mungeshpur about 50 mm each and SPS Mayur Vihar recorded 40 mm of rain.

The Meteorological Department has spoken about the onset of monsoon in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. According to the IMD, when rainfall is recorded four times more than the normal or widespread rainfall is called the onset of monsoon. According to the IMD, the Colaba observatory here, which reports weather in Mumbai, recorded 86 mm of rain in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday, while the Santacruz weather station, which reports weather in the suburbs, recorded 176.1 mm in the same period. mm of rain was recorded.

According to an IMD statement, the southwest monsoon has covered Mumbai, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and parts of Haryana, remaining parts of Uttarakhand and most parts of Himachal Pradesh and parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Moved forward today (June 25) towards the remaining parts of Maharashtra. Monsoon has so far arrived in Veraval, Baroda, Udaipur, Narnaul, Ambala and Katra in the northern part of the country.

In the updated information of IMD, it has been said that during the next two days, conditions are favorable for the onset of monsoon in some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and remaining parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Generally, the monsoon reaches Kerala by June 1, Mumbai by June 11 and the national capital by June 27. Monsoon activity in the country so far has been unusual. Monsoon has reached most parts of north India, including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and large parts of Jammu and Kashmir, on schedule or slightly ahead of schedule, but it is still two weeks behind schedule in central India, where most farmers are engaged in farming. depend on rain for