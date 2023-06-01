Weather Today Jharkhand: How will be the weather in Jharkhand for the next 5 days, know what IMD has predicted

Weather Today Jharkhand: On the weather of Jharkhand India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Ranchi-based weather center has given a big update. The head of the Meteorological Center has told that there is no possibility of any major change in the maximum temperature in the state in the next 5 days. Along with this, it has also been said that there is no possibility of rain in any part of the state for the next 5 days. According to the Meteorological Department, light rain may occur in some areas of 8 districts of the state on June 7.

How will be the weather of Ranchi

There are no signs of any major change in the maximum temperature even in the capital Ranchi. The minimum temperature is also expected to remain stable. According to the weather center, the sky will remain clear in Ranchi and its surrounding areas till June 6. The weather will be dry. During this, there is no possibility of rain anywhere in the district. maximum temperature It is estimated to be 38 to 39 degrees and the minimum temperature will be 25 to 26 degrees centigrade.

Chance of rain in Santal Pargana on June 7

The Meteorological Center Ranchi has told that apart from many districts of North-Eastern parts of the state i.e. Santal Pargana, Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, Jamtara, Pakur and Sahibganj, there may be light to moderate rain with thunder in Dhanbad and Giridih. Is. Let us tell you that during the last 24 hours Gudbanda in East Singhbhum district received maximum rainfall of 29.4 mm. Bano in Simdega received 9 mm of rain, Gudri 6.2 mm, Adki 4 mm, Chandil 3 mm and Goilkera 1 mm.

Today’s maximum temperature of the districts of Jharkhand

Ranchi – 36.6 degree Celsius

Jamshedpur – 40.4 degree Celsius

Daltonganj – 41.8 degree Celsius

Bokaro 37.5°C

Chaibasa – 39.4 degree Celsius

Deoghar – 41.6 degree Celsius

Garhwa – 38.9 degree Celsius

Giridih – 42.6 degree Celsius

Godda – 37.8 degree Celsius

Gumla – 37.0 degree Celsius

Hazaribagh – 37.6 degree Celsius

peg – 38.3°C

Latehar – 36.6 degree Celsius

Lohardaga – 41.2 degree Celsius

Pakur – 41.7 degree Celsius

Ramgarh – 38.4 degree Celsius

Sahibganj – 40.8 degree Celsius

Simdega – 38.6 degree Celsius

West Singhbhum – 38.6°C