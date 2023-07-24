Weather Update: Heavy rains in many states, school closed in Raigad, Maharashtra, IMD issued alert

Weather Update: Rain has created a furore in many states of the country. In many other states including Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, it is raining in the month of July. Heavy rains are causing waterlogging on the roads, water is entering people’s homes. Apart from this, other rivers including Ganga, Yamuna have come in spate, due to which the danger of flood is looming in the low-lying areas. It is raining heavily in many districts of Maharashtra. In view of the heavy rains, all the schools in Raigad have been closed today. IMD has issued Orange Alert for Raigad. Here, due to the rains in many states, the water level of Yamuna river has increased. The water level was recorded at 206.56 meters at Old Loha Pul at 7 am today, which is still flowing above the danger mark. After heavy rains in many parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, the water level of Yamuna has increased due to release of water from Hathini Kund Barrage. In such a situation, the threat of flood is once again looming large in Delhi. On the other hand, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has issued a flood warning for the low-lying areas of Noida in view of the rising water level in the Hindon river.

orgy of rain in maharashtraIn Maharashtra, 11 people have died due to flood and lightning after heavy rains in Nagpur division of Vidarbha region. Rivers are in spate due to heavy rains in many areas of Maharashtra. There is news of a person being swept away after falling into a swollen river in Palghar, Maharashtra. Giving information, the officials said that the person fell into the river and was swept away by the strong current. He said that efforts are being made to trace the person. Let us tell you that it is raining heavily in Palghar since last one week. Here, at least 19 people have died in rain-related incidents in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in the last 10 days, while at least 4500 houses have been damaged due to heavy rains. 54000 hectares of agricultural land has also been affected by the torrential rains, in which 53000 hectares of agricultural land is in Amravati division. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that the state government is fully prepared to deal with the problems caused by heavy rains.

NDRF calls off operations, 57 people still missingHere in Irshalwadi of Raigarh district of Maharashtra, we have stopped our relief and rescue operation in connection with the landslide that happened in the past. Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant gave this information on Sunday. Speaking to the media, Minister in-charge of Raigad Samant said that the relatives of those who are missing also believe that they have been buried under the debris and they have no objection to calling off the rescue operation. The minister said that no one should crowd the landslide site, where prohibitory orders have been imposed under section 144 of the CrPC and movement of people has been restricted. The people whose bodies were found in the landslide include 12 men, 10 women and four children. At the same time, a dead body has not been identified yet.

Himachal Pradesh: Search continues for 11 passengers, 3 bodies recoveredThe search for dead bodies flowing in Vyas located in Manali, Himachal Pradesh is still going on. Let me tell you, on July 10, the Punjab Roadways bus was washed away in the swollen Beas river, the search for 11 passengers in the bus is still going on. Meanwhile, bodies of three people have been recovered from Pabbar river in Shimla. Let us inform, according to the report, 25 people have died in Shimla so far due to rain. Whereas, 26 have been injured and four are still missing. The local weather office has issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 25 and 26 and a yellow warning of heavy rainfall on July 24 and 27.

Hundreds of villages in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh affected by floodsHeavy rains have also created havoc in many districts of UP. Hundreds of villages in 13 districts of the state are affected by the flood. Many other rivers including Ganga, Yamuna, Sharda have come in spate in UP, due to which many villages are in the grip of flood. More than 330 villages in UP’s Aligarh, Bijnor, Badaun, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Kasganj, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur and Shamli districts have been affected by the floods. In view of the flood, 61 shelters have been made. It is reported that due to the flood in the Hindon river, water has entered many colonies. Let us tell you that due to the release of water from the dams, the Hindon river is in spate. In view of the flood, the NDRF team has been deployed for relief and rescue.

The danger has not averted in Gujarat There are flood situations due to heavy rains in many cities of Gujarat. The Meteorological Department estimates that there may be heavy rains in many districts on Monday. Earlier, in view of the threat of heavy rains and floods, about 3000 people have been sent to safer places. Significantly, earlier on Saturday and Sunday, Junagadh in the state received 241 mm of rain. Due to torrential rains, there has been waterlogging in many places. Water flowing above the waist entered people’s homes. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at some places in the state and in the next 24 hours there may be extremely torrential rains in Devbhoomi Dwarka, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Valsad districts.