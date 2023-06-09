Weather Update Today: Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ will create havoc? Next 36 hours are important, impact will be seen in these states

Weather update today / cyclone tracker

Once again, the danger of cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ has started looming in the coastal areas of the country, about which the Meteorological Department has given information. On Friday, the department tweeted about this and said that in the next 36 hours ‘Biparjoy’ can take a more dangerous form. After this it can turn into a severe cyclonic storm.

The effect of cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ can be seen in the coastal areas of Goa, Karnataka, North Kerala. During this, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of storm and heavy rains here. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday that Biparjoy could take a dangerous form in the next 36 hours. Not only this, it will move from north to northwest in the next two days.

According to the Meteorological Department, on June 8, at 11:30 pm, the dangerous cyclonic storm was located over the east-central Arabian Sea, located 840 km west south of Goa and 870 km southwest of Mumbai. The Meteorological Department made a tweet on its Twitter wall and told that Biperjoy can take a dangerous form in the next 36 hours.

The cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ is likely to move in the northwest direction in the next two days. As it progresses, its form is likely to get worse.

According to the Meteorological Department, during the next three or two days, this storm will move towards the northwest. The coastal areas of North Kerala, Karnataka, Goa are likely to come under the grip of this storm. On the other hand, according to a report, due to this cyclone, light rain may occur in some areas of Saurashtra and Gujarat between June 9 and 11.

The danger of cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ is looming. The government seems fully prepared to deal with any kind of natural calamities. Fishermen have also been warned not to venture into the sea.