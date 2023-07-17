Weather Updates: After Yamuna, now Ganga showed fierce form, Uttarakhand became watery, may cause havoc again

Weather Updates: The fierce form of Yamuna has created havoc in Delhi. Now the river Ganges is showing its fierce form in Uttarakhand. In fact, there was heavy rain in many places of Uttarakhand on Sunday, due to which landslides in many areas blocked traffic on various roads. Here, the river Ganga crossed the danger mark in Devprayag and the warning level in Haridwar due to the huge amount of water released from the dam built on the Alaknanda river. Due to flowing above the warning level of Alaknanda in Srinagar of Pauri district, there was a tremendous jump in the water level of Ganga after 2000 to 3000 cumecs of water was released from the dam of GVK hydroelectric project built on it in the morning. At Devprayag Sangam in Tehri, the Ganga crossed the danger mark of 463 meters and reached 463.20 metres. Due to this water was filled in Sangam Ghat, Ramkund, Dhaneshwar Ghat and Fuladi Ghat.

Strong surge in river Ganga, above the danger markHere, Tehri District Disaster Management says that the district administration has warned people to stay away from the banks of the river in view of the possible danger of flood. The disaster management has said that the water level of Ganga has also increased to 339.60 meters in Muni ki Reti area of ​​Tehri near Rishikesh, which is 0.10 meters above the warning level of 339.50. On the other hand, due to the water released from the dam, the Ganga crossed the warning level of 293 meters and reached 293.15 meters in Haridwar on Sunday evening. Although, the danger mark in Haridwar is at 294 meters, but the officials are apprehensive that this water level may reach above the danger mark late in the night. At the same time, an alert has been issued in the low-lying areas due to the increased level of the Ganga. On the other hand, a gate of the Bhimgoda barrage was damaged due to heavy water coming in Haridwar, due to which the water of Ganga is flowing uncontrollably.

it is raining continuouslyIt may be noted that due to incessant rains in Haridwar for the last few days, flood-like situation prevailed in 71 villages of Laksar, Khanpur, Roorkee, Bhagwanpur and Haridwar tehsils. There rescue and relief operations are being carried out with the help of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army and Police. In the Joshimath area of ​​Chamoli district, eight km ahead of Malari, the abutment of the river bridge on the Joshimath-Malari motor road was damaged due to excessive water along with debris in the river Ganga falling in Niti Valley. The water level of Kali river is flowing above the warning level of 889 meters in Dharchula area of ​​Pithoragarh. Dozens of roads have been blocked due to landslides due to rain in different districts of the state. In the forecast issued by the Dehradun Meteorological Center, an orange alert has been issued for rain on Sunday and Monday in all the 13 districts of the state.

Meteorological Department warned of rainThe Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rains in all the districts of Uttarakhand today i.e. on Monday. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for most areas. At the same time, for Tuesday also, an orange alert has been issued for heavy rains for Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Nainital. The Meteorological Department has said that there will be moderate rainfall in some areas, for this the department has issued a yellow alert on July 18. The Meteorological Center has said that there may be heavy rains in many areas today.

relief and rescue continuesDue to heavy rains, relief and rescue work is being done in Haridwar’s Roorkee, Bhagwanpur, Laksar and Haridwar tehsils with the help of National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Army and Police. In these tehsils, 3756 families of 71 flood affected villages have been badly affected. Many people have been accommodated in relief camps. According to officials, five people have died in these areas due to floods, while seven houses have been completely and 201 houses partially damaged. 17 roads and nine bridges have been damaged due to heavy rains in Haridwar.

dozens of roads closedAccording to officials, dozens of roads have been blocked due to landslides due to rain in various districts of Uttarakhand. The Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway was blocked due to debris at Pipalkoti and Tangani in Chamoli district. Due to the water of Alaknanda river flowing above the warning level, water was released from the dam of Srinagar hydroelectric project in Pauri district, due to which the Ganga river is in spate.