Weekly Aquarius Horoscope 21st May 2023 to 27th May 2023: How will be this week, lucky colours, dates

Aquarius

career- This week some changes are going to happen in the field of career. The boss will be pleased with your work in the workplace. There will be equality of income and expenditure in business. Higher education student will get success in examination-competition. Can get a new job offer. Control your speech and anger. Some people will get an opportunity to go abroad.

personal life

There will be success in love affairs. Misunderstandings will be removed in mutual contact. Some people may start a new romance. Time is good for the newlyweds. Sweetness will increase in mutual relations. There will be a chance of marriage for the unmarried.

family life

There will be some complications in family life. You can get involved in discord, debate, fight with family members. There will be mental tension. There will be obstacles and obstacles in the work being done. Money will be spent in auspicious work. Health of a family member can become a matter of concern. There will be financial trouble.

Lucky days – Sunday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours- Grey, Pink

Auspicious date- 21, 23

Dr.N.K.Bera- 9431114351, 8986800366

Jharkhand Ratna, Jyotish Samrat, Astrologer, Received multiple gold medals

Matruchhaya Astrology Research Center, Main Road Near Kali Mandir, Ranchi

