Weekly Astrology Remedy: Do this remedy on seven different days from Sunday to Monday, God’s grace will remain

Weekly Astrology Remedy: 7 different days of the week have their own importance. Each day is dedicated to one or the other deity. In Vastu Shastra, different measures have been given for the seven days of the week. By doing this all your problems will go away. Know the measures from Sunday to Monday

Remedies for Raviwar

Sunday Remedies: As the name suggests, Sunday is dedicated to the Sun God. Anyway, Sunday is considered a holiday. This day is perfect for travel. If you are going out for some important work on Sunday, then you should eat paan first. Along with this, white colored clothes should be worn on this day.

Monday’s remedies

What measures to take on Monday: According to Hindu religion, Monday is dedicated to Lord Shiva. On this day, doing work related to money or career gives success. White colored clothes should be worn on this day. According to astrology, white color brings good luck. Avoid wearing red colored clothes on Monday.

Remedies for Tuesday

What remedy to do on Tuesday: Tuesday is considered to be Hanuman ji’s day. Red color is the favorite color of Hanuman ji. That’s why red colored clothes should be worn on this day. Along with this, you can also keep red flowers near you. This increases luck. Before leaving the house on Tuesday, coriander should be consumed in any form. Whatever work you go for, you will get success in it.

Wednesday’s remedies

Which remedy should be done on Wednesday: According to religious scriptures, Wednesday is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Wearing green clothes on this day is considered auspicious. If you forget to wear green clothes, you can also keep a green handkerchief in its place. Offer Modak to Ganesha on Wednesday. Offer vermilion to Lord Ganesha on this day. With this remedy all your sorrows and pains go away.

Guru’s remedies

Remedies for Thursday: Thursday is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Thursday is considered the best day for any successful journey. Yellow clothes should be worn on Thursday. This gives you auspicious results.

Remedies for Shukrawar

Remedies for Friday: Friday is dedicated to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Friday is considered good for doing money related work. On this day, go to the temple and worship Goddess Lakshmi and offer lotus or pink flowers to the mother. Must eat curd before leaving the house on Friday. This makes your day better.

remedies for saturday

What are the remedies of Saturday: Saturday is named after Shani Dev. There is special importance of worshiping Shani Dev on this day. Offer black brinjal to Shani Dev on Saturday. With this you will get rid of all the problems. Consume ghee before leaving the house on this day.