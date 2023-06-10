Weekly Gemini Horoscope 11 June 2023 to 17 June 2023: Know how this week will be, auspicious colors, dates

Gemini

career

This week, in the field of career, there will be delay in completing whatever work you undertake at this time. There is a possibility of transfer, promotion and profit for those doing government jobs. Those young people will get special benefits, those who want to do vocational education, MBA. He is associated with the field of hotel management etc. A new plan will be made in business, the source of income will increase, victory over opponents, fame-fame-prestige will be achieved, the mind will be happy.

personal life

You will get solution to the problem in personal life. Intensity will increase in mutual relations. Some people will start a new love affair. If love-affair is already going on and want to get married, then try at this time, you will get success.

family life

In family life, you will get the love and support of in-laws, parents, elders. At the family level, you need to pay more attention this week. If any matter related to family property is disputed, then try to solve it with mutual harmony.

Lucky days – Monday, Thursday

Lucky Colours- Milky, Cream

Auspicious date- 12, 15