Weekly Gemini Horoscope 21st May 2023 to 27th May 2023: How will be this week, lucky colours, dates

Gemini

career- You can start a new plan this week. People will be satisfied with you in the workplace. Will get the support of boss and colleagues. Will be able to fulfill the goal of the business. Will set new goals regarding career and service and will also try to fulfill those goals. There will be success in the efforts to get money. The youth will get new employment opportunities.

personal life

Time is not good for personal life. There will be a feeling of bitterness in romance and love life. There will be tension in mutual relation. This week is not a good time to start a new love affair. If you are unmarried then you will get a proposal to get married.

family life

Family and domestic environment will be pleasant. Family marriage etc. auspicious work will be done. The health of a family member can be a matter of concern. The arrival of a new member in the family will create an atmosphere of happiness. There will be happiness and cooperation from close friends and relatives.

Lucky days – Tuesday, Friday

Lucky Colours- Vermilion, White

Auspicious date- 21, 26

Dr.N.K.Bera- 9431114351, 8986800366

Jharkhand Ratna, Jyotish Samrat, Astrologer, Received multiple gold medals

Matruchhaya Astrology Research Center, Main Road Near Kali Mandir, Ranchi

