Weekly Horoscope Aries to Pisces (03-09 July 2023): How will be the week for all 12 zodiac signs? Learn weekly horoscope

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries- This week, a new direction and a new path will be found in the career. There is a possibility of special progress for the youth appearing in the competitive examination. Time is not good for personal life. You will make every possible effort to maintain peace and happiness in your family life.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus- You should not keep any kind of negative thinking in your mind, otherwise there will be trouble. You will get the support of the boss in the job. There can be an obstacle in family happiness and peace. The conditions of family life will improve. The tension of property distribution will reduce.

gemini weekly horoscope

Gemini- This week in the field of career, you will get success only through hard work and effort. There are full chances of your promotion. Success in business, financial gain. Desired work will be successful. There will be tension in family life. There are possibilities of confusion and tension in mutual relations.

cancer weekly horoscope

Cancer- Your confidence will be very strong. Will give good performance in career. Very favorable for love life. If you are newly married then married life will be happy. You will fulfill the responsibilities of the family properly. Take care of your health.

leo weekly horoscope

Leo – The pressure of achieving goals in career will remain on you. You may get a proposal for a new job. Personal life will bring innovative happiness. Family life will involve entertainment and socializing and friends, dinners and functions. Will get a chance to do it.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo – This week the stars are in your favor. Which will give a new direction to the career. By walking towards that direction, you will be able to touch heights in your career. All the tension in personal life will go away at this time. It is a good time to maintain and build relationships in family life.

libra weekly horoscope

Libra- Now is not a favorable time to start a new project. At this time in personal life, you can get emotionally involved with someone. There will be full support of friends and relatives. Good news will be received. Interest in religious work will increase.

scorpio weekly horoscope

Scorpio- This week the unemployed will get positive results regarding their career. There will be some pleasant changes in the field of employment. Time is good for romance, fun, love. In family life, good news will be received from the children’s side. The ongoing disputes with siblings will be resolved.

sagittarius weekly horoscope

Sagittarius- Present time is very favorable for your professional life, so take advantage of it. You can get a proposal for a new job. Misunderstandings will be removed in mutual relations. There will be an atmosphere of joy in family life.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn- Good opportunities will be available in the field of career. If you are thinking of starting a new business then you will surely get success. There are chances of sudden profits or gains in business. Time is good for personal life.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius- If you are going to do a new job then you will get a new path. The worries about your career will go away. There will be a chance of promotion in the job. Some people may start a new love affair. You will get many good news. Will experience the love and joy of family members.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces – This week the planetary system is favourable. In the career, in which you were suffering loss, now you will start getting profit. Time is good for personal life. Will fulfill the responsibilities of the family properly. The economic condition will improve.