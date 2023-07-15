Weekly Horoscope Aries to Pisces (16 to 22 July 2023): Know how will be your fortune this week

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries Weekly Horoscope: Will be able to solve complex problems in family life. A program will be made to visit a religious place with the family. Time is not favorable for personal life. If any love affair is going on, try to get married. This week, some positive results will be seen in the career, necessary tasks will be completed with the help of the boss in the job. If you are in a government job, then there will be some confusion in getting promoted.

Lucky day – Tuesday, Thursday

Lucky Colours- Red, Pink

Auspicious date-18,20.

Weekly Aries Horoscope 16 to 22 July 2023: How will be this week, auspicious colors, know the date

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus Weekly Horoscope: This week there will be equality of happiness and sorrow in family life. There will be a delay in getting a solution to a long standing property related problem. Time is good for personal life. Closeness will increase in the ongoing love affair. This week, there is a possibility of advancement in career due to hard work and effort. Your identity will increase with some special influential people.

Lucky days – Monday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours- Silver, Green

Auspicious date-19,21

Weekly Taurus Horoscope 16 to 22 July 2023: Know how this week will be, auspicious colors, dates

gemini weekly horoscope

Gemini Weekly Horoscope: Will be able to find solutions to all problems in family life. You have some responsibilities towards the family, fulfill them. Favorable for lovers. You will spend maximum time in banter and entertainment with your partner. This week, you will give good performance in the job. With the help of the boss, there is a possibility of promotion in the service. You will be blessed with wealth etc. People will be happy with you in the workplace.

Lucky days – Friday, Saturday

Lucky Colours- Violet, Blue

Auspicious date-21,22

Weekly Gemini Horoscope 16 to 22 July 2023: Know how this week will be, auspicious colors, dates

cancer weekly horoscope

Cancer Weekly Horoscope: There will be equality of joy and sadness in family life. One may also have to visit the hospital regarding the health of the father. Time is good for personal life. You will spend pleasant and entertaining moments with your love partner. This week, students will get success in examination-competition. Enthusiasm and enthusiasm will increase. You will get a new job offer and a golden opportunity in your career.

Lucky days – Monday, Thursday

Lucky Colours- White, Golden

Auspicious date-17,20

Cancer Weekly Horoscope 16 to 22 July 2023: How will be this week, auspicious colors, know the date

leo weekly horoscope

Leo Weekly Horoscope: Good news will be received in family life. You will be able to fulfill family responsibilities. You will get an opportunity to travel and have fun with your partner. There is a strong possibility of starting a new love affair for some people. Your ambitions will be fulfilled this week. The hard work done in the past will pay off these days. There is a possibility of a major change in career.

Happy Days – Sunday, Tuesday

Lucky Colour-Sinduri, Pink

Auspicious date-16,18

Leo Weekly Horoscope 16 to 22 July 2023: How will be this week, auspicious colors, know the date

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo Weekly Horoscope: This week there will be an environment of happiness and peace in family life. You will get rid of disease-debt-enmity, success in work related to home-land-vehicle. Time is favorable for romance. Sweetness will increase in mutual relations. A new goal will be achieved in the career this week. There will be many profitable opportunities in the business. People will appreciate your work system in the job.

Happy Days – Monday, Friday

Lucky Colours- White, Green

Auspicious date-21,22

Weekly Virgo Horoscope 16 to 22 July 2023: How will be this week, auspicious colors, know the date

libra weekly horoscope

Libra Weekly Horoscope: Will be able to fulfill the responsibilities of family life. Family problems will be solved with the love and cooperation of elders. Time is excellent for romance. Intensity will increase in mutual relations. This week, you will have to take many decisions in the career field very carefully. A little carelessness in work will lead to fatal consequences.

Lucky days – Wednesday, Friday

Lucky Colours- Silver, Maroon

Auspicious date-17,21

Weekly Libra Horoscope 16 July 2023 to 22 July 2023: How will be this week, auspicious colors, know the date

scorpio weekly horoscope

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope: There will be lack of happiness and peace in family life. There will be trouble from the child side. Time is not favorable for personal life. Various complications will be faced in the love affair. Will get success. Time is not good in terms of career. The results of competitive examinations, departmental examination are less likely to be as expected.

Lucky day – Tuesday, Thursday

Lucky Colours- Pink, Red

Auspicious date-20,22

Weekly Scorpio Horoscope 16 July 2023 to 22 July 2023: Know how this week will be, auspicious colors, dates

sagittarius weekly horoscope

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope: Family life will be encouraging this week. You will easily solve the problem of family life which has been going on for the last several days. This week some unexpected and pleasant events will happen in your personal life. Due to which your mind will be filled with happiness. This week, there will be special progress in the career of the youth associated with the creative sector. At this time, if you want to increase your networking, then try, you will get success.

Lucky day-Sunday,Thursday

Lucky Colours- Red, Golden

Auspicious date-16,18

Weekly Sagittarius Horoscope 16 July 2023 to 22 July 2023: Know how this week will be, auspicious colors, dates

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope: There will be an atmosphere of happiness in family life. There will be an increase in material happiness and prosperity. A new member will arrive in the house. You will spend great emotional moments with your partner in your personal life. You will give more importance to love and kinship than other things. You can get promotion in job. Time has become favorable for students. Exam papers will be good. Unemployed will get employment opportunity.

Lucky days – Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky Colours- Blue, Green

Auspicious date-20,22

Weekly Capricorn Horoscope 16 July 2023 to 22 July 2023: Know how this week will be, auspicious colors, dates

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope: There will be a solution to various problems in the family life that have been going on since last week. Will get the support of relatives and friends. There will be no success in love affairs. There will be misunderstandings in mutual contact. There is going to be some change in career at this time. The boss will be dissatisfied with your work in the job. You are also likely to change your place.

Lucky days – Thursday, Saturday

Lucky Colours- Yellow, Black

Auspicious date-19,22

Weekly Aquarius Horoscope 16 July 2023 to 22 July 2023: Know how this week will be, auspicious colors, dates

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces Weekly Horoscope: This week you will be unable to solve family problems and fulfill your responsibilities. In the personal life that has been going on since last week, the tension regarding small things will go away. This week, there will be progress in the field of career. Your pre-planned work will be completed. Responsibilities will increase in the job. You will have to face challenges in getting your work done.

Lucky days – Tuesday, Sunday

Auspicious date-16,18

Lucky Colour-Red.Yellow

Weekly Pisces Horoscope 16 July 2023 to 22 July 2023: How will be this week, auspicious colors, know the date