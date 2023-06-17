Weekly Horoscope Aries to Pisces (18 to 24 June 2023): Know how this week will be for the natives of all 12 zodiac signs?

Aries Weekly Horoscope

There is a possibility of transfer, promotion in the job. If you appear in any competitive examination, you will get success. This week you will perform family responsibilities properly. Economic situation will improve.

Happy Days – Sunday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours- Pink, Sky

Auspicious date-18,21

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

You will be able to touch heights in your career. There is a possibility of starting a new job in the field of business. It would be better to discuss money investment plans. There will be an opportunity to go to a party or function with the family. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and comfort in the household.

Lucky days – Monday, Saturday

Lucky Colours- White, Blue

Auspicious date-19,24

gemini weekly horoscope

The stars are favourable. Your dreams and plans can turn into reality. Make efforts to get proper employment opportunities. Your hard work will give pleasant results in family life. There will be a chance to buy a vehicle or a flat. There will be an increase in material well-being.

Lucky days – Wednesday, Friday

Lucky Colours- Green, White

Auspicious date-21,23

cancer weekly horoscope

If you are looking for a job through competitive examination, then there is a possibility of some delay in getting success. All the members of the family will be happy with you. There is a chance to participate in any function with the family and go for a walk.

Lucky days – Monday, Thursday

Lucky Colours- White, Yellow

Auspicious date-19,22

leo weekly horoscope

Time is good for employed people. Boss will be pleased with your work. Youth will give excellent performance in competitive exams. Family responsibility will increase. Money will be spent in some auspicious work. Secret enemies will try to create problems in your family life.

Lucky days – Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky Colours: Vermilion, Gray

Auspicious date-20,24

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

You are likely to get success soon. If you want to enter vocational education, you will get success. If you want to start a new business, then you will have to wait for some more time. The situation of family life will improve. The decisions taken last week will prove beneficial for family life.

Lucky days – Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky Colours- Sky, Blue

Auspicious date-21,24

libra weekly horoscope

Can start any new projects, which will prove to be very profitable in future. There will be cooperation from the boss and officers of employed people. Time is favorable for personal life. Misunderstandings will be removed in mutual contact in love life. Spouse’s cooperation will be there in fulfilling the financial responsibilities.

Lucky days – Friday, Saturday

Lucky Colours- Milky White, Purple

Auspicious date-23,24

scorpio weekly horoscope

You will be able to achieve your goal easily. Whatever work you put your hand in, you will be able to complete it. You will get new responsibilities in business, job. There is a possibility of accidental monetary gains. Family life will be pleasant. Important news will be received which will increase your importance.

Lucky days – Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky Colours-Parrot Colour, Blue

Auspicious date-21,24

sagittarius weekly horoscope

Will give excellent performance in the examination. Professionals will get jobs. New sources of income will be available. Some joyful news will be received. Time is good for personal life. Luck will support those who want to get into a new relationship. This week you will be able to perform the responsibility of family life properly.

Happy days – Tuesday, Friday

Lucky Colours- Red, White

Auspicious date-20,23

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

You will get promotion or bonus in the job. People will appreciate your work system and behavior. With the help of the boss in the service, your stalled work will be completed. Family life is favorable. There will be special progress for the child, there is a possibility of getting a new job or admission in the desired college or faculty.

Lucky days – Monday, Saturday

Lucky Colours- White, Black

Auspicious date-19,24

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

This week you will have to face a tough challenge in the field of career. If you are looking for a job through competition, there is a possibility of some delay in getting success. There is a possibility of traveling abroad for higher education. There can be a stressful situation in the family. There will be hindrance in social work, financial problems. There will be mental tension.

Happy Days – Sunday, Thursday

Lucky Colour-Golden, Sinduri

Auspicious date-18,22

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

A new economic business plan will be made. There is a possibility of getting new sources of income. Before doing anything new in business, think carefully. There will be a good relationship with relatives, auspicious work will be completed. You will receive respect and gifts. You will get social respect and prestige.

Lucky days – Tuesday, Saturday

auspicious colors – use mixed colors

Auspicious date-20,24

