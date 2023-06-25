Weekly Horoscope Aries to Pisces (25 June to 1 July 2023): know how will be the coming week for you?

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Various complications will be faced in family life. In personal life, you will spend great emotional moments with your partner. This week you will get special success in your career through hard work. There will be some delay in the work related to getting money.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Domestic affairs will increase in family life. There may be concern about children or siblings. Caution is necessary from the enemy side. You will be able to find a better solution to the problems that have been going on since last week.

gemini weekly horoscope

Auspicious auspicious work will be outlined in family life. Time is favorable for buying and selling of land, buildings and vehicles. The economic condition will be satisfactory. Unemployed will get employment opportunities.

cancer weekly horoscope

Family life will be encouraging this week. There will be cordial relations with relatives. This week is the time for love and romance in personal life. Time is good from career point of view. You will get success in important works.

leo weekly horoscope

Some pending work will not leave you this week. It would be better if you try to complete it. Keep important family work postponed for the time being. There will be delay in resolving controversial matters.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

You will be able to fulfill your goals in career. Important news will be received from far away countries. Family life will be pleasant for you. There will be happiness and cooperation of relatives and friends, you will receive happy news.

libra weekly horoscope

This week you will be able to achieve new goals. You will win in new activities and projects, which will speed up life. Disputes related to property can increase in family life. Due to differences with brothers, an atmosphere of unrest will be created.

scorpio weekly horoscope

Family life needs special attention this week. Achievements in your career, goals and hopes that you had dreamed of, will be fulfilled. There will be progress in all areas.

sagittarius weekly horoscope

There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. Important news will be received. This week there will be a positive change in the field of career. There will be very good opportunities to move forward. New projects can be started.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Can plan for the future. Will have to face some ups and downs in professional life. There is a need to pay special attention to family life. Will receive the blessings of elders, parents, affection.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

This week, the youth associated with the creative field should pay utmost attention to their important works. There will be equality of happiness and sorrow in family life. Parents will suffer, worry about children, there will be hindrance in health.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

You will be able to improve your damaged image in the job once again. There will be progress in business. Will be able to discharge family responsibilities. Good news will be received from the child side.