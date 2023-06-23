Weekly Horoscope Aries to Pisces (26 June to 2 July 2023): Know how will be the new week of the natives?

Aries Weekly HoroscopeAries Weekly Horoscope

Will be able to solve the problem this week. There will be a chance to buy a new flat. This week you will get full results of your hard work in your career. Relations with the boss in the job will be good. Good news can be received soon.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Economic conditions will improve this week by getting new means of income. Will get new direction. Family life will be pleasant. Possibility of ending a long-standing property dispute.

gemini weekly horoscope

You will be able to accomplish your business goals this week. You have some responsibilities towards the family, fulfill them. Religious work will be completed. Will give good performance in career. There is a possibility of promotion in the service with the help of the boss.

cancer weekly horoscope

You will get a new job offer this week. You will spend pleasant and entertaining moments with your love partner. There will be equality of joy and sadness in family life. You may also have to visit the hospital regarding the health of the father.

leo weekly horoscope

This week the plan of new work in business will be successful. There is a possibility of some major change in career. Competitive exam paper will be satisfactory. All the family members will be happy with you. There will be an opportunity for excursion-entertainment.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

A new goal will be achieved in the career this week. Business will get profitable opportunities. People will appreciate your work system in the job. Love-relationship can tie in marriage in future. Will get rid of disease-debt-enmity.

libra weekly horoscope

This week, the fatal consequences of negligence in work will come to the fore. You will have to take a lot of thought in taking any kind of decisions in your career. Time is better for romance. Problems will be solved with the love and cooperation of elders.

scorpio weekly horoscope

This week, there will be special support from the boss in the job. Honor-fame-prestige will increase. Prize-gift will be received. Money will be beneficial. You will get success in love life. Good news will be received from the child side.

sagittarius weekly horoscope

This week you will have the desire to do something new and you will also try. In which you will get success. There will be some good news for the professional. Your mind will be filled with happiness. married life will be happy

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

New opportunities will be available in career this week. Contact will be made with some influential people. You will give more importance to love and kinship than other things. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in family life. Material happiness and prosperity will increase.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

There is going to be some change in career this week. There is also a possibility of change of place. There will be equality of income and expenditure in business. Various problems will be resolved in family life. The situation will improve at the end of the week.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

You will have to face challenges this week. Do not make risky deals in business. In the personal life that has been going on since last week, the tension regarding small things will go away. Will get new clothes and jewellery.