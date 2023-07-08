Weekly Horoscope Aries to Pisces (9 to 15 July 2023): How will be your fortune this week? learn

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Family life will be mixed and fruitful. Disputes with relatives and friends, interference in auspicious work, your own will try to bring you down. New love affair can start. Those who are unmarried, this time is good for them. There will be a coincidence. Obstacles coming in the profession will be removed. You will be happy after getting transfer, promotion and stopped money in job. Difficulties will be overcome for the people associated with the business sector.

Lucky day – Tuesday, Thursday

Lucky Colours- Pink, Yellow

Auspicious date-11,13

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

There will be a solution to all tensions in family life. There will be movement of relatives and friends. Family will get an opportunity to participate in any party or marriage function. If you are unmarried, there is a chance of getting marriage proposals. New projects, business plans will start. Success in the competition. Honor-fame-prestige will be achieved.

Lucky days – Monday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours- White, Green

Auspicious date-10,12

gemini weekly horoscope

There will be an increase in material well-being in family life. You will take a solid and important decision in family matters. Time will be spent having fun. You will enjoy married life. You will take the right decision in job and business. You will get success in personal and professional work, you will definitely get profit. There will be a chance of promotion in the job in contact with an influential person.

Lucky days – Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky Colours- Green, Blue

Auspicious date-12,15

cancer weekly horoscope

This week, you need to pay more attention at the family level. Relations with neighbors will become sweet. With the help of relatives and friends, auspicious work will be done in the family. Some people may start a new love affair. will form. There is a possibility of change in job. Time is good for the students of higher education. Leave the old ways and use new technology in professional.

Happy Days – Monday, Friday

Lucky Colours- Silver, Maroon

Auspicious date-10,14

leo weekly horoscope

Difficulties will be faced in performing family responsibilities. You will pay special attention to house and house. Your work efficiency will be appreciated by all the family members. Your lover will not be able to live without being attracted towards you. There is a possibility of the love affair turning into a marriage affair in the future. There will be progress in career. There will be success in efforts to get money. Those who are in job, there are chances of their promotion.

Lucky days – Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky Colours- Pink, Sky

Auspicious date-11,15

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Your hard work and dedication will give pleasant results in family life. There will be an increase in material comforts. Your relations with siblings, relatives and friends will be cordial. You will be mentally and physically healthy. Your fame can spread all around. People who are associated with creative field will get very good opportunities to move forward. Business situation will improve. The economic side will improve.

Happy Days – Sunday, Thursday

Lucky Colours-Wheat, Red

Auspicious date-9,13

libra weekly horoscope

You will easily solve the problems going on in family life with your understanding. Your family has a lot of expectations from you, you will find yourself able to fulfill them. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family. This week, go for a trip with your lover. Spend quality time with both of them and try to understand each other. You will also see negative things in the workplace as positive. Officers in the job will be very happy with your work.

Lucky days – Monday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours- Orange, Green

Auspicious date-10,12

weekly scorpio horoscope

You will get a chance to go to social programs and dinner parties with family. You can also make a program to go out with your family. You will receive good news. There will be some unexpected and pleasant events in personal life. Some emotional moments will be spent with the spouse, which will strengthen the relationship. Marriage proposals will come to the unmarried. Some people may start a new love affair. There is a possibility of getting money suddenly, worries about career and future will go away. Students will get success in exams and competitions. Gifts and prizes will be received.

Lucky days – Monday, Saturday

Lucky Colours- Silver, Black

Auspicious date-10,15

sagittarius weekly horoscope

An outline will be made for auspicious work in the family. Many creative ideas will come in the mind, to complete which there will be full support of the family. There will be success in land-property related work. In personal life, if any romance is already going on and you are searching for the happiness of life with that person, then you will get success at this time. The mind will run in many directions, will do new projects, business plans. Ambitions will be fulfilled. If you are looking for a job, then you will definitely get success in it, you will get some new means of income.

Lucky days – Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky Colours- Green, Sky

Auspicious date-12,15

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family due to the movement of relatives and friends. There is a possibility of traveling with family. Happiness will be received from all sides. Correct your weakness and mistakes by forgetting old things in love relationships. Do not let your focus deviate from your goal. There is a possibility of getting a job for a professional. There is a possibility of transfer for those doing a government job.

Lucky days – Monday, Thursday

Lucky Colours- Silver, Golden

Auspicious date-10,13

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Economic troubles will be faced. Interest in religious work will decrease, anger-enthusiasm will increase. Maliciousness will arise in the mind, sad news will be received from distant relatives. You will get full support of your partner. If you are looking for a job through interview, then you will have to wait for a few more days. If you are in a government job, you need to work very carefully in the office. There will be a blow to your respect and self-respect.

Happy days – Tuesday, Friday

Lucky Colours: Vermilion, White

Auspicious date-11,14

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the household. You will fulfill the responsibilities of the family properly. You will get relief from special concern regarding the health of any family members. Try to resolve the dispute with the brothers regarding the ancestral property with mutual consent. If you are unmarried, you will get marriage proposals. If you are newly married, then mutual harmony and love relations will be intense. Will be able to touch heights in career, will have to wait for some more time to get proper employment opportunities. Your planning and efforts made with imagination will bear fruit.

Happy Days – Sunday, Wednesday

Lucky Colours- Pink, Green

Auspicious date-9,12

Dr.N.K.Bera- 9431114351, 8986800366

Jhadkhand Ratna, Jyotish Samrat, Astrologer, Received multiple gold medals

Matruchhaya Astrology Research Center, Main Road Near Kali Mandir, Ranchi