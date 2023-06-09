Weekly Jyotish Upay: Consume these for seven days, you will be successful in every work, take measures before leaving home

Weekly Astrology RemedyEat this thing before leaving home on Monday

If you are going on Monday, then before leaving the house, do check yourself in the mirror once. With this remedy of yours, you will easily get success in the work for which you are leaving home.

Consume a piece of jaggery on Tuesday

If you are leaving for some special work on Tuesday, then according to astrology, put a small piece of jaggery in your mouth.

Use coriander on Wednesday

If you are going to complete any work on Wednesday, then eat a little bit of green coriander kept at home, you will get good results.

Thursday’s Remedy

If you are going to do some special work on Thursday, then on this day you should consume some cumin seeds. In astrology, consuming cumin on this day will be beneficial.

friday solution

If you are going out of the house on Friday in connection with some work, then take curd and sugar. This will give you positive results.

Consume ginger before leaving the house on Saturday

If you are going out of the house for some work on Saturday, then definitely eat a piece of ginger.

sunday remedy

According to astrology, if you are going for some important work on Sunday, then go out after eating betel leaves before leaving the house. You will definitely get success in work.