Weekly Libra Horoscope 21 May 2023 to 27 May 2023: How will be this week, lucky colours, dates

Libra

career

Time is mixed fruitful for career. There will be success in efforts for financial gain. This week will be fruitful for the youth associated with technology and management. On the other hand, the time is good for the students related to medical, pharma, nursing, computers. There will be progress in business with hard work. Plans will be made regarding future and career.

personal life

Planetary positions are in your favor. Time is favorable for romance. For the last few days, the tension that was going on due to suspicion in mutual relations will improve. Will enjoy marital happiness. Some people will start new love affairs. Chances of marriage of unmarried people.

family life

Some problems will be faced at the family level. Your own people will betray you. Disruption in auspicious work, estrangement with relatives and friends, health of mother, fear of theft of some valuable item from home. The mind will remain restless due to family discord.

Lucky Days – Monday, Friday

Lucky Colours- Silver, Milky

Auspicious date- 22, 26

Dr.N.K.Bera- 9431114351, 8986800366

Jharkhand Ratna, Jyotish Samrat, Astrologer, Received multiple gold medals

Matruchhaya Astrology Research Center, Main Road Near Kali Mandir, Ranchi

