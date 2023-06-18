Weekly Pisces Horoscope 18 June 2023 to 24 June 2023: Know how this week will be, auspicious colors, dates

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

career-This week you will work beyond your capacity due to political benefits, victory in case-lawsuits and increased morale and enthusiasm in the field of career. A new economic business plan will be made. There is a possibility of getting new sources of income. Anything in business Think carefully before doing anything new. The youth will give better performance in exams and competitions.

personal life

If a love affair is going on, control yourself in maintaining a mutual relationship. There is a possibility of tension due to doubts, misunderstandings. Unmarried people will get a chance to get married. The time is not favorable for a new love affair. .

family life

This week, a solution will be found to the problem that has been going on for the last few days in family life. Good relations will be established with relatives, auspicious work will be completed. You will receive respect and gifts. You will get social respect and prestige. You will receive important news from the child side Will be

Lucky days – Tuesday, Saturday

auspicious colors – use mixed colors

Auspicious date-20,24

Dr. N.K.Bera- 9431114351, 8986800366

Jharkhand Ratna, Jyotish Samrat, Astrologer, Received multiple gold medals

Matruchhaya Astrology Research Center, Main Road Near Kali Mandir, Ranchi

Weekly Horoscope Aries to Pisces (19 June to 25 June 2023): How will be the new week of June for the natives? Know Weekly Aries Horoscope 18 June 2023 to 24 June 2023: Know how this week will be, auspicious colors, date Know Weekly Taurus Horoscope 18 June 2023 to 24 June 2023: Know how this week will be, auspicious colors, date Weekly Gemini Horoscope 18 June 2023 to 24 June 2023: How will be this week, auspicious colors, know the date Weekly Cancer Horoscope 18 June 2023 to 24 June 2023: How will be this week, auspicious colors, know the date Weekly Leo Horoscope 18 June 2023 to 24 June 2023: How will be this week, Weekly Virgo Horoscope 18th June 2023 to 24th June 2023: Know auspicious colour, date Weekly Libra Horoscope 18th June 2023 to 24th June 2023: How will be this week, auspicious colour, date Weekly Scorpio Horoscope 18th June 2023 to 24th June 2023: Know how this week will be, auspicious colours, dates Weekly Sagittarius Horoscope 18th June 2023 to 24th June 2023: How will be this week, auspicious colours, dates Weekly Capricorn Horoscope 18th June 2023 to 24th June 2023: Know how this week will pass, auspicious colors, date Weekly Aquarius Horoscope 18 June 2023 to 24 June 2023: How will this week pass, auspicious colors, date Weekly Pisces Horoscope 18 June 2023 to 24 June 2023: How will this week, auspicious colors know the date to 24 june