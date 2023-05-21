Weekly Pisces Horoscope 21st May 2023 to 27th May 2023: How will be this week, lucky colours, dates

Pisces

career- This week, you will get full results of hard work in the field of career. Responsibilities will increase in the workplace. You will have to face challenges in getting your work done. Don’t do partnership and risky deals in business. You can get good news regarding employment through competitive exams. Students of higher education will give good performance in examination-competition. Wishes will be fulfilled.

personal life

There can be tension regarding small things in personal life. Try to understand the feelings of your lover. Time is favorable for a new love affair. There will be innovative happiness in married life.

family life

The family problem that has been going on since last week will get resolved. Balance amount will be received. There will be movement of relatives and families. Will get new clothes and jewellery. There is a possibility of arrival of a new member in the family. Family will participate in any marriage and auspicious function.

Lucky days – Monday, Thursday

Lucky Colours- Pink, Yellow

Auspicious date- 22, 25

Dr.N.K.Bera- 9431114351, 8986800366

Jharkhand Ratna, Jyotish Samrat, Astrologer, Received multiple gold medals

Matruchhaya Astrology Research Center, Main Road Near Kali Mandir, Ranchi

Weekly Horoscope Aries to Pisces (May 21 to May 27, 2023): Know how the coming week will be for you? Weekly Aries Horoscope May 21, 2023 to May 27, 2023: How will this week go, auspicious colors, dates Weekly Taurus Horoscope from May 21, 2023 27 May 2023: How will be this week, auspicious colors, datesWeekly Gemini Horoscope 21 May 2023 to 27 May 2023: How will be this week, auspicious colors, datesWeekly Cancer Horoscope 21 May 2023 to 27 May 2023: How will be this week, auspicious colors, Weekly Leo Horoscope 21st May 2023 to 27th May 2023: How will be this week, auspicious colors, date Weekly Scorpio Horoscope 21 May 2023 to 27 May 2023: How this week will pass, auspicious colors, date 2023 to 27 May 2023: How will be this week, auspicious colors, dates Weekly Aquarius Horoscope 21 May 2023 to 27 May 2023: How will be this week, auspicious colors, dates Weekly Pisces Horoscope 21 May 2023 to 27 May 2023: How will be this week, auspicious colour, date