Weekly Scorpio Horoscope 21st May 2023 to 27th May 2023: How will be this week, lucky colours, dates

Scorpio

career

In your career, you will make tremendous achievements this week. There will be a communication of zeal, enthusiasm, aliveness, enthusiasm in you. The result of competitive examinations, departmental examination is likely to be as expected. Will get the support of the boss in the job. Business trip will prove beneficial. Youth associated with engineering, management and administrative sector will get success.

personal life

Time is favorable for personal life. You will get success in love life. There will be sweetness in mutual contact. There will be a coincidence to get married. New love affair will start for some people.

family life

The family environment will remain cordial. Good news will be received from the child side. Your family has high expectations from you, you will be able to fulfill them. Everyone in the family will be happy with you. Auspicious auspicious work will be completed in the family.

Lucky days – Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky Colours- Red, Black

Auspicious date- 23, 27

Dr.N.K.Bera- 9431114351, 8986800366

Jharkhand Ratna, Jyotish Samrat, Astrologer, Received multiple gold medals

Matruchhaya Astrology Research Center, Main Road Near Kali Mandir, Ranchi

