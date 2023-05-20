Weekly Taurus Horoscope 21st May 2023 to 27th May 2023: How will be this week, lucky colours, dates

Taurus

career- In the field of career, you will get a new direction at this time. You have made efforts regarding interview, interview and job, its auspicious results will come in your favor. Stay away from risky work in business. For success in the exam competition, you will have to work harder first. New deals in business can go out of hand due to your carelessness. Due to which you may be harmed.

personal-life

Time is not good for romance in personal life. You can improve relations by sacrificing your ego. Some people may start a new love affair. Unmarried are likely to get married.

family life

This week, solve family problems with your understanding. At this time you will build a good relationship with your family members regarding any matter related to property. Auspicious auspicious work will be completed in the family. You will get relief from disease-debt-enmity-obstacles respectively. Will be interested in religious work.

Happy day – Monday

Wednesday, auspicious color – milky, green

Auspicious date- 22, 24

Dr.N.K.Bera- 9431114351, 8986800366

Jharkhand Ratna, Jyotish Samrat, Astrologer, Received multiple gold medals

Matruchhaya Astrology Research Center, Main Road Near Kali Mandir, Ranchi

