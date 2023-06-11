Weekly Virgo Horoscope 11 June 2023 to 17 June 2023: How will be this week, auspicious colors, know the date

Virgo sun sign

career

This week you will get an opportunity to do successful work in your career. If you are looking for a job through examination-competition-interview etc. then you have a strong chance of getting success. Students of higher education will get the opportunity to take admission in the institutions of their choice and start climbing the stairs of success. Will get political benefits. Some people will get the opportunity to go abroad.

personal life

The problems which were going on for the last few days in love life are likely to get resolved. Mutual love will increase. There will be a chance for the unmarried to get married. Important news will be received from distant relatives.

family life

It is a good time to maintain and build relationships in family life. Life partner and family members will participate in any function, party or religious ritual. A plan will be made for the marriage of the child to be auspicious. Family atmosphere will be pleasant.

Lucky days – Wednesday, Friday

Lucky Colours- Green, White

Auspicious date- 14, 16

Dr.N.K.Bera- 9431114351, 8986800366

Jharkhand Ratna, Jyotish Samrat, Astrologer, Received multiple gold medals

Matruchhaya Astrology Research Center, Main Road Near Kali Mandir, Ranchi

