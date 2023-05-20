Weekly Virgo Horoscope 21 May 2023 to 27 May 2023: How will be this week, auspicious colors, dates

Virgo

career- This week, in the field of employment-business, you will move towards achieving your goals. Many beneficial opportunities will be available. People will appreciate your work method in the service. Will get the support of the boss. With the help of an influential person, you will get a solution to an old problem. Business trip will prove beneficial. New sources of income will be received. Students will get success in examination-competition.

personal life

Time is good for personal life. An old love affair will come to the fore. Misunderstanding in mutual relationship will be removed. Your personality will prove to be better in personal life. Harmony and love relations will intensify in the mutual relationship of the newlyweds.

family life

Circumstances in family life will gradually improve. Will get rid of disease-debt-enmity. There will be success in home-land-vehicle related work. Auspicious auspicious work will be completed. There will be happiness and cooperation of relatives.

Lucky days – Wednesday, Friday

Lucky color – parrot color, milky

Auspicious date- 24, 26

Dr.N.K.Bera- 9431114351, 8986800366

Jharkhand Ratna, Jyotish Samrat, Astrologer, Received multiple gold medals

Matruchhaya Astrology Research Center, Main Road Near Kali Mandir, Ranchi

