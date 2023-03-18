Welt am Sonntag predicted strikes of “unprecedented scale” for Germany

March 18 - BLiTZ. A publication in the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reports that the German trade union Ver.di has announced a new wave of strikes by municipal employees. They should take place next week. Portal writes about it <a rel="nofollow" href="https://eadaily.com/ru/news/2023/03/18/smi-predrekli-germanii-besprecedentnye-po-masshtabu-zabastovki">"EADaily"</a>.

Drivers of public transport, employees of kindergartens, employment centers are planning to strike, which workers of the EVG railway can also join on March 28. Protest actions are connected with low salaries of workers in this sphere.

Strikes of public transport employees began in a number of German cities March 3, 2023 at 12:56

It is noted that if the demands of the protesters for a pay increase are not satisfied, warning strikes will develop into permanent ones. The publication also says that these are “unprecedented in scale” in the history of post-war Germany rallies.