west bengal bjp leader shubhendu adhikari on cm mamta banerjee for panchayat election violence zzz | BJP accused Mamta Banerjee, said

Police sources said that after the death of Muslim, 39 people have died in election-related violence ever since the date of panchayat elections was announced on June 8. Most of the people who have lost their lives so far belong to TMC. Sukanta Majumdar, president of the Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing to stop this culture of election violence, which has claimed many lives so far. He said, “Every death is unfortunate and sad. It should not happen. Why is it that it is only in West Bengal that panchayat elections have become synonymous with bullets, bombs, violence and loss of lives?