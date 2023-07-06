West Bengal Breaking News Live: ED is not satisfied with the documents sent by Trinamool leader Sayoni Ghosh, investigation continues

Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee will have micro surgery today

Kolkata .West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will undergo microsurgery on her left leg in view of the injury. Probably today he will have a minor operation at SSKM Hospital. Significantly, the doctors of the hospital are visiting CM’s residence from time to time and treating him. It is worth mentioning that a week ago the CM had suffered injuries during the emergency landing of the helicopter in Siliguri.

Birbhum BJP candidate’s husband and party vice president murdered

Birbhum.Two days before the voting for the three-level gram panchayat elections, a sensational case of strangulation to death by unknown miscreants of BJP’s female candidate’s husband and booth vice-president in Birbhum district has come to light on Thursday morning. It has been clearly alleged by the BJP that Trinamool-backed miscreants are behind this murder.

Health workers should be alert even on Sunday: Health Department

Kolkata .In view of the Panchayat elections, the State Health Department has ordered all the district and block level health centers to be vigilant. State Health Director Prof. Dr. Siddharth Niyogi has ordered all government hospitals to be vigilant on the day of Panchayat polling next Saturday. At the same time, instructions have been given to be vigilant on the Friday before the election and on the following day i.e. Sunday. It has also been asked to keep an eye on the general service of government hospitals on the day of polling.

Panchayat elections after two days, the central police force has not yet reached

Kolkata , Two days are left for the Panchayat elections, but till now the State Election Commission has not received 822 companies of the Central Force. The state has so far received 337 companies of the Central Force, but the remaining 485 companies of the Central Force have not reached yet. In such a situation, on Wednesday again the state government has written a letter to the Union Home Ministry. Earlier, the State Election Commission has written four letters to the central force, but the state is not getting a reply.

Corporation bans digging of roads in monsoon

Kolkata, Digging of roads cannot be done during monsoon without the permission of Kolkata Municipal Corporation. This decision has been taken after a high-level meeting held in the corporation on Wednesday. This information was given by Abhijit Mukherjee, member of the Mayor-in-Council of the Corporation’s Road Department. He told that during the rainy season, roads can be excavated for some urgent work in Kolkata. But for this also permission has to be taken from the corporation. He said that CESC will also have to inform the corporation before digging roads for any important work.