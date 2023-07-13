West Bengal Breaking News Live : Fact Finding Committee of BJP reached to meet Governor CV Anand Bose

People will answer the panchayat elections in the Lok Sabha elections: Shubhendu

In West Bengal, Leader of the Opposition Shubhendu Adhikari said that the Trinamool Congress candidates have been given victory certificates by the State Election Commission after forcibly defeating three to four thousand candidates of the BJP. The reality is that Trinamool Congress has lost badly in this election. We will continue our fight against this injustice in the court.

BJP’s Fact Finding Committee Governor

BJP’s Fact Finding Committee has reached Kolkata to investigate the violence that took place during the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. This morning the Fact Finding Committee has reached Raj Bhavan to meet Governor CV Anand.