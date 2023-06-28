West Bengal Breaking News Live: ‘Go Back’ slogans to the Governor in North Bengal University

Panchayat elections: 315 companies of central forces will soon come to Bengal

The State Election Commission had written a letter to the Central Government asking it to send central forces to the state immediately. The Union Home Ministry has replied to the letter within 24 hours. According to commission sources, the Union Home Minister’s office sent a letter to the Election Commission to inform that 315 companies of the central force will be sent soon for the panchayat elections. However, there is no mention about the remaining 485 companies in the letter. Following the order of the Calcutta High Court, the State Election Commission has written a letter to the Center demanding that a total of 822 companies of the Central Force be sent for the Panchayat elections. Out of this, 22 companies have come to the state.

Trinamool objected to the Governor’s book

In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh reached the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday with a complaint letter to the Governor. He handed over a letter to the Governor’s Secretary, in which objection has been raised on the Governor’s book ‘Silent Sound Good’. The Governor has also been asked in the letter whether you have the right to publish your personal book through the press of Raj Bhavan. Expressing objection on this, Trinamool has demanded an inquiry.