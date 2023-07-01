West Bengal Breaking News Live: Governor CV Anand Bose reached Coochbehar, met the relatives of the deceased

Bagda: 46 families leave BJP and join Trinamool

Before the panchayat elections, the BJP organization of Bagda has suffered a setback. Here at booth number 12, 46 families left BJP and joined Trinamool Congress. Bagda East Block Trinamool Congress President Paritosh Kumar Saha handed him the Trinamool Congress flag and got him included in the party. President Paritosh Kumar Saha said that 46 families of this village left BJP and joined Trinamool Congress to be a part of CM Mamata Banerjee’s development campaign.

BJP’s blockade in Ulbedia

Alleging that illegal liquor was being sold in Khalisani area under Ulbedia police station, a roadblock was organized by the BJP. This blockade lasted for an hour. As soon as the news was received, the police reached the spot and removed the protesters from there. The protesters demanded immediate arrest of the liquor sellers. The protesters alleged that these contracts are being run with the help of Trinamool leaders. Voters are being influenced by making them drink alcohol.