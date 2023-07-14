West Bengal Breaking News Live: Section 144 implemented in Bhangar, entry prohibited in Naushad Siddiqui’s area

Ban on entry into MLA Naushad Siddiqui’s area

In Bhangar of South 24 Parganas of West Bengal, the ongoing violence since the Panchayat elections is not taking the name of calm. The bloody game of violence continues in Bhangarh. In such a situation, section 144 has been implemented in Bhangarh. On Friday morning, ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui was barred by the police from entering Bhangarh. After which the MLA got very angry. However, the police say that Section 144 has been issued in Bhangarh. That’s why Naushad was stopped from going to that area. Expressing anger over the police-administration, Naushad said that despite being the MLA of the area, why am I not being allowed to enter the area.