West Bengal Breaking News Live: Trinamool is getting fake ballot papers printed for victory in Panchayat elections: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary

Salim raised questions on Mamta’s injury

CPI(M)’s state secretary Mohammad Salim has raised questions on Mamta Banerjee’s injury. He advised, ‘Learn to walk by keeping your feet on the ground.’ Asked why such accidents happen to them before elections? She is the Chief Minister of the state, what is the reason behind bringing her from North Bengal to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for treatment after her injury?

Slight improvement in Chief Minister’s physical condition, but pain persists

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s helicopter got stuck in bad weather while returning from Jalpaiguri to Bagdogra airport in North Bengal. During the emergency landing, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries on left knee ligament and left hip joint, due to which she was taken to SSKM Hospital. A bulletin has been issued on the physical condition of the Chief Minister, according to which there has been a slight improvement in his condition. But he is still in pain. A team of doctors, including a physiotherapist, examined his physical condition and a physiotherapy session was given for about two hours. The doctors have advised him to continue the medicine and then take rest. It was told that the physiotherapy session would continue further.

Man hanged himself in Garfa

In Kolkata’s Garfa area, a person was found hanging inside the room of his own house. The incident happened late night in Bihari Mandal Road. The name of the dead person has been told as Bapi Paul (50). Why he hanged, efforts are being made to find out the reasons related to it.

Calcutta High Court made strong remarks on the deployment of central forces

Calcutta High Court Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and a division bench headed by Justice Uday Kumar made strong remarks regarding the dispute between the Center and the State Election Commission on the issue of security during the Panchayat elections. While hearing the case, the division bench headed by the Chief Justice said that we are not sitting here to calculate small things. He asked the State Election Commission to do something so that people have faith in you. Along with this, the Chief Justice sought detailed information from the State Election Commission regarding the deployment of central forces.

Eid ul-Azha today, tight security arrangements in the city

Tight security arrangements have been made in the metropolis for Eid ul-Azha in West Bengal. A total of 3500 policemen have been deployed on the streets of the metropolis from 6 am on Thursday. Prayers will be offered at more than 100 places in the city. Regarding this, a large number of police personnel have been deployed under the leadership of DC rank officers for the Eid prayers to be held near Red Road, Rajabazar, Belgachia, Park Circus, Nakhuda, near Tipu Sultan Masjid on behalf of Kolkata Police. . Apart from this, a large number of police personnel have been deployed for large-scale prayers at six different places.

I want to be ground zero governor: Governor

The politics of West Bengal, the politics of fear, the politics of intimidation have to be ended from Bengal. The incidents of violence in Bengal are a big challenge to the Indian Constitution and democracy. He also said, wherever there is violence, I will go there. I want to become ground zero governor. Our first priority is to solve the problems of the people. Significantly, Governor CV Anand Bose said this in Siliguri. Here he also held a meeting with the hill parties including the BJP.