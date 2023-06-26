West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamta Banerjee will fill in Birbhum on July 3, Panchayat elections are on July 8

Birbhum, Mukesh TiwariWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is taking over the responsibility of Birbhum district, is coming to Birbhum district on July 3 after Birbhum District Trinamool Congress Party President Anubrata Mondal went to Tihar Jail in the case of cow smuggling. In view of the Gram Panchayat elections, CM Mamta Banerjee will roar in the public meeting of Birbhum district.

Mamta Banerjee is coming to Birbhum for Panchayat elections

According to the information received from District Trinamool Congress Party sources, Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee is coming to Birbhum to campaign for Panchayat elections after her North Bengal tour. According to party and administration sources, she will hold a meeting on July 3 at Khairashol in Birbhum. After coming to power in the state in 2011, Trinamool supremo Anubrata Heen is coming to Birbhum for the first time to campaign for the panchayat elections. Birbhum district is somewhat different from the other five districts of the state.

Voting for Panchayat elections is on July 8

Panchayat election polling in the state is on July 8. Earlier, many gram panchayats of Birbhum have come under the control of ruling party Trinamool-Congress. Even, many panchayat committees are also under the control of Trinamool. However, in the Zilla Parishad, Left and BJP will compete with Trinamool. In 2013 and 2018, Trinamool had captured the Zilla Parishad unopposed from Anubrata Mandal, but this time there is a tough fight in the district.

