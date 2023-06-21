West Bengal: ‘Danger to democracy’ discussed at Gaur Kishore Ghosh birth centenary celebrations

According to some prominent editors and writers, freedom of speech was under threat in the country when the Emergency was declared in 1975 and now, as the 75th anniversary of Independence is being celebrated, personal choice is under attack once again. During the birth centenary celebrations of journalist and litterateur Gour Kishore Ghosh, these views were expressed on the topic of ‘patriotism and treason’ in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal.

Shillong Times editor Patricia Mukhim said, “Here was a brave man (Ghosh) who shaved his head as a symbol of the end of democracy and went to jail for a principle he believed in.” He dared to write a letter to Indira Gandhi and called her a fascist. After the Emergency was declared in the country in 1975 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Magsaysay Award winner Ghosh was arrested.

Mukhim said, ‘When India had 28 years of independence, then (in the country) democracy was in danger. Today India has completed 75 years of independence, and we cannot say that we are happy. We cannot say that we have a better democratic system today.

Participating in the discussion, Semanti Ghosh, ‘Associate Editor’ of Anand Bazar Patrika, said that people in India generally prefer to live in a community instead of living in isolation and this community identity improves their individual identity. ‘And this community identity quickly sets a boundary, and sees everything and everyone beyond it as outsiders,’ he said.

“Today, the ruling class has the support of a section of the governed, which has happily crossed the line of personal choice…” Semanti said, “In 75 years of independent India, we have never seen anything like this. Did not see the bond of The person needs to raise his voice for his rights. He said, ‘Whatever system exists in the country, it is not democratic, but majoritarianism. It has not come from outside, but has come from those who call themselves believers in democracy. This can be called the paradox of democracy.

Mukhim said that when other parties started questioning the Congress over the imposition of the Emergency, Gaur Kishore Ghosh had said that leaders should question the Congress about its principles, and not because they wanted to be an alternate ruler. Are. He said, ‘We have learned a lesson from the writings of (Gaur Kishore) Ghosh that an ideological battle cannot be stopped by brute force or by law alone. Rather, a better, non-violent, non-destructive ideology has to be resorted to.

Retired bureaucrat and writer Anita Agnihotri, who moderated the program, reminded Gaur Kishor’s writings about patriotism, saying, ‘…the patriotism with more emphasis on rights is fake. Patriotism that emphasizes humanity is true.

