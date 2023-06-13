West Bengal: Film-style robbery in Siudi State Bank, came as a customer and fled with cash and jewelry in 15 minutes

Birbhum (West Bengal), Mukesh Tiwari. As soon as the bank opened on Tuesday morning, six dacoits with weapons arrived at the State Bank located in Ravindrapalli of Siudi police station in Birbhum district, locked the bank officials in the bathroom and took cash and jewelry etc. in two bags and left the bank in film style. . After the information of the incident, the police reached the spot and started investigation.

Bank robbery in film style

Police told that as soon as the bank opened around ten o’clock on Tuesday morning, the incident of robbery took place in the State Bank in film style. Today some people entered the bank posing as customers. Bank officials were forcibly pushed into the toilet at gunpoint. Then the miscreants started looting and ran away. Under the leadership of DSP, a large number of police have reached the spot. The higher officials of the bank have been informed. Sources said that six people entered the bank in the guise of customers. Then he threatened both the bank officials by pointing a gun at their heads. Bank employees and officers were locked in the toilet and looted. They fled away with cash and jewelery in two bags. While leaving, they took the hard disk of the CCTV installed in the bank and fled from the spot.

Loot of about 30 lakhs

According to information received from bank official sources, the dacoits looted for about 15 minutes. It is not yet clear how much money and jewelery have been looted. On receiving information about bank robbery, a large number of police under the leadership of DSP reached the spot. District Superintendent of Police Raj Narayan Mukhopadhyay also reached the spot. Initially, the police claimed that about Rs 30 lakh in cash and gold jewelery deposited for loans were looted. Bank officials told that it will be said clearly only after the accounts are reconciled.

