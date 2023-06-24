West Bengal: Five people arrested for making bombs in Birbhum, intention was to create unrest in panchayat elections

Birbhum, Mukesh Tiwari : After receiving information about illegal bomb-making in a house in Bahirgoda village of Madgram police station of Birbhum district, the police conducted a raid operation and arrested five people for making bombs from that house. At the same time, about 40 ready-made bombs recruited in two drums from the house have been seized by the police along with explosives. The police has informed the CID bomb disposal squad. Police told that the said house has been sealed. After arresting five people including the owner of the house, Tom Shaikh, the police is conducting inquiries.

it is said that panchayat elections The work of making illegal and hidden bombs was going on in the said house only for the purpose of spreading unrest in Bengal panchayat elections. Police have arrested five people, including the owner of the house, who were making bombs in the house by conducting a raid campaign after a secret information. These accused will be produced in the Rampurhat divisional court on Saturday. The police will conduct inquiries on remand. Police said that among the arrested accused, Wasik Sheikh alias Nice Sheikh, the candidate of the Left-Congress alliance in the panchayat elections, has also been arrested. He was also present at the spot while tying the bomb.

Bombs were being made by hired men from Murshidabad on the roof of Sheikh Tom’s house in the village. Others arrested include Ghiyasuddin Shaikh, Duke Shaikh and Anarul Shaikh. Anarul is a resident of Khaspur area of ​​Murshidabad. All the rest are considered active Congress workers in the area. According to the police, when the arrested people were drinking alcohol on the roof of the house, the work of tying the bomb was going on. This incident naturally created political pressure.

Tridiv Bhattacharya, Trinamool observer, said, “This shows who is trying to create unrest. The opposition is hoarding bombs and trying to destabilize Birbhum. However, Congress district president Milton Shaikh said, fearing defeat, their workers have been implicated in false cases.” It is natural to question the security of the area ahead of the panchayat elections.

